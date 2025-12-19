Dallas Mavericks have to clean Nico Harrison's mess

The Dallas Mavericks are still feeling the effects of general manager Nico Harrison even after he was fired by the organization.

Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes explains how the Mavs are struggling with Harrison's past trades as they now navigate their rebuild.

"The Dallas Mavericks' 2026 first-rounder is the only one they control between now and 2031, but they're playing too well now to maximize its value. That's the most pressing pick-related conundrum facing the recently competent Mavs, but it's not the only one," Hughes wrote.

"It would also be nice if Dallas had the ability to sweeten deals by attaching draft capital. D'Angelo Russell and Caleb Martin are both effectively out of the rotation, but they each have a player option for next season [Martin's is actually guaranteed for next year, then a player option after that]. The Mavs would find it easier to move what looks like dead money if they possessed a surplus of draft assets.

"Then again, Dallas acquired Martin last season by attaching a pick to Quentin Grimes, who turned out to be the far superior player. So, maybe it's best the Mavericks aren't equipped to make the same mistake again."

Mavericks picking up the pieces

The Mavericks don't have a lot of future draft capital to trade, so they should find other ways to acquire some. This could mean the end of Anthony Davis or Kyrie Irving in Dallas, but it's clear after the first segment of the season that the Mavericks are in need of focusing on the future with Cooper Flagg leading the way.

Even though the Mavs have been playing better as of late, the team is in need of a reset, and it starts with Flagg at the helm. The team is going to need young talent coming in to supplement his skills, so the Mavs need to get picks back in order to make that happen.

In the meantime, the Mavs are back in action against the Philadelphia 76ers tomorrow at 6 p.m. CT.

