Mavericks Have New Life in Power Rankings After Anthony Davis Trade

The Dallas Mavericks are turning over a new leaf after trading Anthony Davis to the Washington Wizards in an eight-player deal.

Davis was dealt to the Wizards along with D'Angelo Russell, Dante Exum and Jaden Hardy for Khris Middleton, Marvin Bagley III, AJ Johnson and Malaki Branham, who was then flipped to the Charlotte Hornets for Tyus Jones. The trade shook up the Mavs, but it kept them at No. 22 in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's power rankings.

"The Anthony Davis Era in Dallas is over, with the big man having played just 31 (36%) of a possible 86 games with the Mavs. Dallas went 17-14 in those 31 games and took a huge step backward when you combine the two Davis trades (the one that brought him in and the one that sent him out)," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Mavs’ loss in San Antonio on Saturday was the start of a stretch (spanning the break) of six straight road games. They’re now 5-14 (with five straight losses) against the top eight teams in the West, set to visit the Suns and Lakers this week."

READ MORE: Former Mavericks Guard D’Angelo Russell Refuses To Report To Wizards

Dallas Mavericks forward Caleb Martin dribbles up the court in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Mavericks Stand Pat in Power Rankings

The only teams ranked below the Mavericks in the power rankings are the Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz, Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings.

With the Mavericks finally trading Davis, it signals that the team is moving forward with No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg as the team's franchise player for the future.

"In between the two Davis trades, the Mavs did get Cooper Flagg, who had four straight games of more than 30 points before having a relatively quiet night in San Antonio on Saturday. Now averaging over 20 per game, he’d be just the second rookie in the last 46 years (since Larry Bird in 1979-80) to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and four assists. The other, of course, was Luka Dončić," Schuhmann wrote.

The Mavericks have two games left before the All-Star break against the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers.

READ MORE: Why Dirk Nowitzki is 'Disappointed' Mavericks Traded Anthony Davis to Wizards

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News