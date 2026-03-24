Mavericks' Jason Kidd Gets Real on Possible NBA Expansion to Seattle, Las Vegas

One of the many hot topics around the NBA is the possibility of expansion. The Board of Governors is expected to meet this week to vote on adding two teams by 2028, most likely in Las Vegas and Seattle.

There has been a lot of buzz about getting the SuperSonics back into the league after the franchise moved to Oklahoma City in the late 2000s, and it's time for them to get a team back.

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd was asked about the possibility of Seattle getting a team again, and he is fully on board.

“It’s incredible,” Kidd said, via Eddie Sefko of Mavs.com. “When you talk about expansion, it shows the game’s growth. And you’re talking about two great cities in Seattle and Vegas. So to be able to go back to Seattle is incredible. It’s another great sports town. That was a lot of fun. To get Seattle back in the fold will be exciting.”

The vote hasn't even occurred, and Kidd seems thrilled at the opportunity. It even seems slightly unlikely that the approval would go through this year, as the bid to get one of these expansion teams would likely travel north of $8 billion. With the Seattle Seahawks also on the market for an owner, it may be tricky trying to find someone to cough up that much cash.

Las Vegas will be a little different, as there are plenty of multi-billionaires who made their money with casinos, and Mavericks fans are desperate that the Adelson family will take over one of those teams and sell the Mavericks instead. Anything to wipe the stench away of trading Luka Doncic.

Jason Kidd obviously has experience playing in Seattle from his time in the NBA, and those fans gained a reputation as one of the rowdiest in the league. To see them lose their franchise was truly disappointing.

Mar 21, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd looks on during the second quarter against the LA Clippers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Criticism of NBA Expansion

Another reason why so many people are against expansion is that they deem there isn't enough talent in the NBA, but the league has never been deeper or more talented. Sure, it may not have the household names like Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Jevin Durant, and more of the older players age out, but there are plenty of rising young stars.

The bigger issue is tanking, something the Mavericks are partaking in now. If the league can find ways to minimize how many teams purposefully try to lose, they'll see just how talented the NBA is top to bottom.

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