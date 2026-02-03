Mavericks' Jason Kidd Punished By NBA After Postgame Comments

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd went off on the officials after Saturday's loss to the Houston Rockets, saying he saw a foul on the final offensive possession of meaning for the Mavs, which had Cooper Flagg driving left for a layup, and there certainly seemed to be some contact by Kevin Durant, but it went uncalled.

After the game, Kidd called out the referees by name, saying how bad they were.

"I saw a foul. Sean [Wright], Simone [Jelks], and Jason [Goldberg] were awful tonight. It’s unacceptable. It’s a foul, and he needs to be at the free-throw line. Does he make both? That’s up to the player,” Kidd said.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks shot 11 more free throws than the Rockets, but the Mavs struggled to shoot at the charity stripe, going just 15/26.

Because of Kidd's lashing out at the officials, he was fined a whopping $35,000 for his public criticism of the officials. Here was the official release by the NBA.

"Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has been fined $35,000 for public criticism of the officiating and using profane language during a media interview, it was announced today by James Jones, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.



"Kidd made his comments postgame following the Mavericks' 111-107 loss to the Houston Rockets on Jan. 31 at Toyota Center."

The following has been released by the NBA.

Was Jason Kidd's Press Conference Hiding Something Else?

Kidd also directed profane language at the media personnel on hand for questioning his decision to play Cooper Flagg at point guard to start the season. Some wondered if this was a way to get out of talking about the one-year anniversary of the Luka Doncic trade, which is very possible. When he was asked about Doncic in the last game against the Lakers, he gave a very roundabout answer.

This is the first time Jason Kidd has been fined since May of 2022. He is usually very soft spoken, but he was ejected early in a game against the Chicago Bulls earlier this year, and now has been fined for comments in a postgame press conference.

The Mavericks only have one more game before the trade deadline, and that's on Tuesday night against the Boston Celtics in a 2024 NBA Finals rematch.

