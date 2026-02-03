Mavericks Keeping Pace in Power Rankings Before Trade Deadline

The Dallas Mavericks have found themselves in some pretty tight games as of late, losing their last two contests by a combined six points.

Despite the unfortunate results, the Mavericks are staying at number 22 on NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's power rankings.

"Cooper Flagg has been putting up some huge numbers, but the Mavs have lost four straight games and are now 3 1/2 games out of a SoFi Play-In Tournament spot in the West," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Mavs are just 1-7 in rest-advantage games and will play their ninth on Thursday, the first game of a home-and-home set with the Spurs. The first meeting (on opening night) was the Mavs’ second-worst offensive game of the season (91 points on 101 possessions)."

Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson defends against Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Mavericks Staying Steady in NBA Power Rankings

The teams that rank below the Mavericks are the New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets, Utah Jazz, and Sacramento Kings. The Mavericks are on the outside looking in for the play-in tournament, and things will have to change for the better in order to turn things around.

However, things could be turning in the opposite direction for the Mavericks with the trade deadline this week. The Mavs are viewed as sellers around the league, and they could look to acquire future draft capital, which could be helpful for the long term. It may hurt potential plans of making the postseason this year.

The Mavs are back in action tomorrow when they take on the Boston Celtics at home. Then they have a two-game series against the San Antonio Spurs. The first game is at home on Thursday, and the second game is on the road on Saturday.

Tip-off between the Celtics and Mavericks is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET inside the American Airlines Center. Fans can watch the game on NBC or stream it on Peacock.

