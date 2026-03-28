If Mavericks Land Outside Top 5, Who Should They Take in 2026 NBA Draft?
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The Dallas Mavericks shockingly won a basketball game on Friday night, beating the Portland Trail Blazers 100-93. At this point, a win does more harm than good, as it ties the Memphis Grizzlies at 24 wins, but the Grizzlies have played one fewer game than the Mavs, so Dallas is ahead for now.
It also makes it nearly impossible for the Mavericks to catch the Jazz for the 5th-worst record in the NBA. As of now, the Mavs would have a 37.2% chance to jump into the top 4, and a 9% chance to jump to the first overall pick.
If the Mavericks are unable to land in the top 5, whether someone jumps them or they stay still, who would be some good options for them? Here are a couple of recent mock drafts to get more familiar.
Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas
Adam Finkelstein of CBS Sports has the Mavs landing Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. with the 6th overall pick.
"Acuff's college career came to an end Thursday night in a blowout loss to Arizona in the Sweet 16, but he still got his (28 points in 37 minutes)," Finkelstein wrote. "He was the best guard in college basketball this postseason with the most advanced offensive repertoire. He's a top-five prospect on the CBS Sports Big Board, and if he lands with Dallas, the Mavs have a long-term running mate for Cooper Flagg. Acuff is a potent scorer and playmaker who is a threat at all three levels, an advanced passer, and ready to put up numbers on the offensive end from Day 1."
Acuff's awful defensive effort this season may make him untouchable for the Mavs. They traded away Luka Doncic for his defense, and he wasn't as bad as Acuff is. Jason Kidd really values players who can play at a high level on both sides of the ball. Acuff is elite at one, and terrible on the other.
Kingston Flemings, Houston
Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report has Dallas selecting Houston guard Kingston Flemings with the 7th overall pick in his latest mock draft.
"For those who fully buy Flemings' potential as a shooter, this might be too low for one of the nation's premier point guards," Buckley started. "For those with questions about his ability to increase his volume, this feels closer to the right spot for absorbing that risk. For the record, his percentages are great (38.8 percent from deep, 84.3 percent at the line), he just doesn't shoot many threes (2.9 per game) or work his way to the foul line too often (3.5). But if the one 'worry' with a prospect is lacking volume in shots he's making at a high rate, the profile remains pretty special.
"Flemings has great feel, elite burst, and a keen eye for passing. Draft him, and Dallas should confidently feel it has at least one long-term building block alongside Cooper Flagg."
Kingston Flemings feels like a perfect fit for the Mavericks, considering his two-way ability, and he'd be able to play on or off-ball with Kyrie Irving. His Sweet 16 performance against Illinois left people wanting more, as Houston's offense was nonexistent in that game, but he should thrive with better spacing and talent around him. Put him in a lineup with Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving, and that should be a lot of fun to watch.
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Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNGFollow EasyVeazeyNG