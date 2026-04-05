Mavericks-Lakers To Have Multiple Stars Out With Injury

The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers will meet for the final time this season on Sunday evening, a nationally televised game on NBC/Peacock at 6:30 p.m. CST. However, this game is not what the schedule-makers envisioned, as there will be multiple huge names not playing in an important game in April.

Lakers star Luka Doncic went down in Thursday's game against the OKC Thunder, and despite people thinking he was faking the injury, he actually has a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, which can keep him out for 3-6 weeks, more than likely.

As if that wasn't a big enough blow for the Lakers, Austin Reaves, their second-leading scorer, was also recently diagnosed with a Grade 2 left oblique muscle strain, which will keep him out for 4-6 weeks. That will keep both players out through the start of the playoffs, but they technically haven't clinched a spot yet. They're currently the 3rd seed in the West, which buys them some breathing room, but they're going to have to rely on a 41-year-old LeBron James for the rest of the regular season and into the postseason.

A game against the hampered Dallas Mavericks could be just what the doctor ordered, though. Dallas has zero interest in winning games, and the Lakers need every win possible.

Jan 24, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks back during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Full Dallas Mavericks-Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

The Mavericks continue to look for every loss possible, as they've been eliminated from the postseason for a few weeks now. It's a major tank race at the bottom of the NBA, and the Mavericks are competing with the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies for the 6th-worst record. It's not completely impossible that they could catch the Sacramento Kings, who have won two straight games for some reason.

Kyrie Irving (left ACL surgery recovery) and Dereck Lively II (right foot surgery recovery) remain out for the season. Lively has progressed enough that he doesn't need a walking boot anymore. They want to take his recovery as cautiously as possible after three procedures in one calendar year.

Caleb Martin (right plantar fascia strain), who hasn't played since March 15th, is still out. Marvin Bagley III (left shoulder impingement) is probable, while P.J. Washington, who has missed the last three games, is no longer on the injury report.

For the Lakers, Marcus Smart (right ankle contusion) is out, while Jarred Vanderbilt (right calf soreness) is available.

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