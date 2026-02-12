Mavericks and Lakers Meet Again Just Before All-Star Break

The Dallas Mavericks have just one more game remaining before the All-Star Break, and it's a matchup against a familiar face: Luka Doncic (and Maxi Kleber) and the Los Angeles Lakers. Both teams are heading in opposite directions, and it's not hard to understand why.

Last year's trade still sits as the most surprising in NBA history. It is also now officially the worst in a lot of people's eyes, and it didn't help that the main player the Mavericks received in that trade, Anthony Davis, was just traded to the Washington Wizards for Khris Middleton, Marvin Bagley III, AJ Johnson, and Tyus Jones (added in as part of a three-team trade with the Charlotte Hornets), and mostly underwhelming draft capital. It was the most the Mavericks were going to receive at any point for Davis, and they knew they were never going to make up value for trading away Luka Doncic.

The Mavericks are also currently riding an eight-game losing streak, which is the longest such streak for them since 2016. If the streak were to extend to 9, which is very possible, it would be the longest losing streak since Dirk Nowitzki's rookie season, when they lost 14 straight games. Given the stretch against obviously tanking teams after the All-Star Break, it seems unlikely it stretches that far, but you never know.

Cooper Flagg isn't to be blamed for this losing streak, as he's mostly been tremendous. Over his last 7 games (he missed one due to injury), Flagg has averaged 29.7 PPG, 7.6 RPG, and 4.3 APG. He had a slip-up against the Spurs on Saturday, only scoring 14 points in 26 minutes, but he sat early due to some tightness in his back, per Jason Kidd; A.K.A., they were getting blown out.

However, Cooper Flagg is out for the game, as the Mavericks made an announcement late Wednesday night that he's dealing with a left midfoot sprain. Naji Marshall has also played well in the last few weeks, as he had 32 points on Tuesday night against the Suns in a furious comeback.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have lost two straight games as they've been playing without Luka Doncic. He will also be out for this game, because everything good in the world is gone. He's played at an MVP level this season, but he's reaching the point of ineligibility for missing too many games. With injuries throughout the season to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, he could have a case for MVP.

The Lakers sat nearly everyone in their last loss to the Spurs, likely to be fully healthy for this game and going into the All-Star Break.

How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers

Date/Time: Thursday, February 12th, 9 p.m. CST

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Team Records: Mavericks 19-34, Lakers 32-21

TV/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum SportsNet

Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +6.5

Over/Under: 235.5

Moneyline: Lakers -225, Mavericks +188

