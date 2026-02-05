Mavericks Trade Rumors Suggest Gigantic Road Closed Signs Are Up for Any Lakers Deal

The Dallas Mavericks have a few veterans they would like to trade before Thursday afternoon's deadline, but they're having trouble doing so. While some players like Naji Marshall have value, and teams have expressed interest, there is one team that the Mavericks will not deal with at all, per Dan Woike of The Athletic: the Los Angeles Lakers.

︀︀“Naji Marshall has also generated interest around the Lakers, though the pathways to any deal with the Dallas Mavericks after the Luka Dončić trade last season have gigantic ‘road closed’ signs all over them. The same is probably true for Daniel Gafford,” Woike wrote.

Obviously, last year's wildly horrible trade between the Mavs and Lakers involved sending Luka Doncic to LA for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick. As soon as the trade was made, everyone was aware of how badly the Lakers fleeced the Mavericks. And it's only gotten worse since.

Davis has played in just 29 regular-season games since that trade, having dealt with four major injuries since then. Max Christie has been a fine player, but hardly worth trading Doncic for. And the one first-round pick was the biggest egregious mistake. We just saw Jaren Jackson Jr. traded for three first-round picks and two players who were recently first-round picks. Desmond Bane went for four first-rounders over the offseason.

Feb 3, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) gestures after scoring in the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

READ MORE: Five Burning Questions After Mavericks Trade Anthony Davis to Wizards

Anthony Davis Was Finally Traded, But That Doesn't Change Prior Mistakes

The Mavericks were finally able to trade Davis on Thursday to the Washington Wizards for the underwhelming trade package of expiring contracts and some draft capital, but it'll likely turn out to be one first-round pick and four second-rounders. The 2030 pick that is coming from the Warriors is top-20 protected, and the Steph Curry era will be over by then. Unless they trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo or get lucky on some of their coming draft picks, that pick is going to be in the top-20, and it would become a second-round pick after that.

Given how poorly the Mavericks were fleeced by the Lakers in the past, it'll be years until they're ready to trade with them again unless they're willing to send back Luka Doncic. But he could also be a free agent in 2028, and every Mavs fan has that year circled.

READ MORE: Instant Trade Grades After Mavericks Send Anthony Davis to Wizards

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News