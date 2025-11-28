Mavericks make final injury decision on Anthony Davis vs Lakers

The Dallas Mavericks are back in action on Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers after three nights off. They were able enjoy Thanksgiving and get a little healthier before getting back on the road for back-to-back games in Los Angeles (facing the Clippers on Saturday).

Anthony Davis was one of five Mavs on the injury report for tonight's game, as he's missed the last 14 games with a calf strain. He's made progress over the last week and was able to go through practice on Wednesday, and he was listed as questionable heading into the game.

It seemed likely that the Mavs would have Davis for one of these two games in Los Angeles, and if he had his way, he'd return against his former team after February's shocking trade. And it seems he's getting his way.

ESPN's Shams Charania has reported on Davis' injury status, saying, "Dallas Mavericks' Anthony Davis – sidelined for the last month with a calf strain – plans to return to action against the Lakers in Los Angeles tonight, sources tell ESPN. It's the first time the 2020 NBA champion is facing his former team in L.A. since the February trade."

Davis played in Luka Doncic's return to Dallas in April, but he was injured for the game back in Los Angeles. In the home game in April, Davis put up 13 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists. Dallas wants him to build his trade value, because he doesn't fit the current roster.

Dallas Mavericks' Anthony Davis – sidelined for the last month with a calf strain – plans to return to action against the Lakers in Los Angeles tonight, sources tell ESPN. It's the first time the 2020 NBA champion is facing his former team in L.A. since the February trade. pic.twitter.com/D5Dg6uPz3Y — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 28, 2025

Anthony Davis Likely On A Minutes Restriction

Anthony Davis may be returning on Friday night, but according to Marc Stein, Davis' playing time will likely be limited.

"The expectation, I'm told, is that Anthony Davis will be on a yet-to-be-announced minutes restriction once he is officially activated for Mavericks-at-Lakers tonight and his first game action since Oct. 29," Stein reported.

And even though Davis may be back for this game, he shouldn't play on Saturday against the Clippers. There's no reason to risk him in a back-to-back, even with Dereck Lively II likely missing extended time due to a foot injury where he was seeing swelling. Daniel Gafford, Moussa Cisse, and Dwight Powell will have to man the center spot until everyone is healthy.

The hope is that Davis is also in a little better shape than he was at the start of the season. He entered training camp at least 15 pounds overweight, saying he usually plays himself into shape, but he just wasn't moving the same.

