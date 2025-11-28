Will Anthony Davis, Deandre Ayton play in Mavericks-Lakers?

The Dallas Mavericks have had a few days off since losing to the Miami Heat on Monday, so they've been able to enjoy Thanksgiving and get a little healthier. They need to get healthier, because they're a loss away from being 10 games under .500 just 20 games into the season.

Anthony Davis has missed the last 14 games for the Mavericks as he's dealt with a calf strain, but he's nearing his return. He was upgraded to doubtful for the first time in at least a week on Monday against the Heat, missed the game, but he went through practice and spoke to the media on Wednesday. All signs point to him returning at some point this weekend, which is a back-to-back for the Mavs.

Davis was upgraded to questionable for this game against his former team. He was asked which game he'd rather play this weekend, and he almost seemed offended by the question. He wants to play this game against the Lakers, but we'll see if his calf is ready for action.

There is still something inside of Davis that believes he can prove Mavericks fans wrong, that he can be a player worthy of being traded for Doncic. But he's played in just 14 games since the trade, doesn't look as impactful as he used to be, and will likely be traded away soon. But he'll want to see if he can put one on his former team before he is traded.

Oct 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) drives to the basket during the game between the Mavericks and the Thunder at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Full Mavericks-Lakers Injury Report

The Dallas Mavericks will be without Dereck Lively II (right foot injury management), Kyrie Irving (left ACL surgery recovery), and Dante Exum (right knee injury management). It was announced earlier in the week that Lively has been dealing with swelling in his foot and that he'll be re-evaluated next week, adding yet another injury to a quickly growing list for him.

It makes some fans wonder if the Mavs hadn't fired Casey Smith, where Lively would be injury-wise. Lively's foot injury last year was as bad as medical malpractice gets in the NBA. He goes down in January with what they call an ankle injury, he's ramping up to play a few days later, and then they discover a stress fracture that keeps him out for two months. And even when he came back, it was clear he wasn't quite 100%.

Cooper Flagg is available with a right thumb splint.

For the Lakers, Deandre Ayton is probable to play with a right knee contusion, while Marcus Smart is questionable with back spasms.

