Mavericks Make Point Guard Trade Minutes Before NBA Deadline
The Dallas Mavericks are making a quick trade just before the deadline comes to a close, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania.
"The Charlotte Hornets are trading Tyus Jones to the Dallas Mavericks for Malaki Branham, sources tell ESPN. Mavericks have had interest in Jones this season and get him today. Hornets open up a $7 million trade exception," Charania tweeted.
Mavericks Swap Point Guards Before Deadline
Both Branham and Jones had been traded earlier in the week, but they are now potentially in their final destination. Branham was part of the Washington Wizards package in the trade that sent Anthony Davis to the nation's capital. He is on an expiring contract in his fourth NBA season and is making less money than Jones, who has been in the league for over a decade.
Jones, 29, played 48 games for the Orlando Magic earlier this season, averaging 3.0 points and 2.4 assists per game. He is viewed as someone who can help the team from a mentorship perspective, as evidenced by his previous stop with the Wizards, where he was the starting point guard for a rebuilding Washington squad.
Now, Jones is in Dallas, where he will have a chance to start fresh and add depth for a Mavericks team in need of a point guard after losing Jaden Hardy and D'Angelo Russell.
While Jones' numbers this season have not been the most impressive, he worked with Jamahl Mosley in Orlando, who was an assistant with the Mavericks before taking the Magic head coach job ahead of the 2021-22 season.
The Mavericks are back in action tonight as they take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT inside the American Airlines Center. Fans can watch the game on ABC or stream it on the ESPN app.
