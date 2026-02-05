Instant Trade Grades: Dallas Mavericks Acquire Low-Cost Point Guard at Trade Deadline

The Dallas Mavericks decided they weren't done at the NBA's trade deadline, but not in a way many would have expected. With Daniel Gafford and Marvin Bagley III potentially on the block and the Mavs fielding calls about them, they decided to pivot to Tyus Jones, who the Orlando Magic had just dumped onto the Charlotte Hornets earlier in the deadline process for two second-round picks.

In return, the Mavs sent out Malaki Branham, who they were projected to receive from the Washington Wizards as part of the Anthony Davis trade. Both Branham and Jones are on expiring contracts, with Jones making $7 million and Branham making $4.6 million. This still keeps the Mavericks below the tax line, which was important for any move they were going to make.

According to reports, the Dallas Mavericks wanted Tyus Jones in free agency last offseason, but he was able to get a slightly larger deal than the taxpayer mid-level exception that the Mavs had to offer, which went to D'Angelo Russell. And that was a waste, because Jason Kidd did not like Russell in the slightest. He only played in one game in 2026 before he was included in that trade with the Wizards.

Now, the Mavs get the point guard they wanted all along, but he's struggled with the Magic this year, averaging just 3.0 PPG and 2.4 APG, which are career lows across the board. But it's a trade, so here's our grade for it.

The Charlotte Hornets are trading Tyus Jones to the Dallas Mavericks for Malaki Branham, sources tell ESPN. Mavericks have had interest in Jones this season and get him today. Hornets open up a $7 million trade exception. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2026

Tyus Jones Trade: C-

I just don't know what this really accomplishes for the Dallas Mavericks. Yes, they needed some point guard help desperately, as Kyrie Irving may miss the whole season. The Mavs were down to Brandon Williams and Ryan Nembhard at point guard, and Nembhard only has a few games remaining before they have to convert him to a standard NBA contract. They'd like to do that with Moussa Cisse, too, so they may have to choose if they end up buying out someone like Khris Middleton.

It would've been different if they could've gotten to this a little sooner, and maybe snagged a second-round pick from the Magic, but that didn't happen, and it could get in the way of developing Cooper Flagg, who has thrived with playmaking responsibilities while the team loses, and that's what they need.

At the end of the day, it's an expiring contract, so it won't matter a lot. I'd rather have taken the chance on a young player in Malaki Branham, but neither player projected to make much impact for the Mavs, and likely would walk at the end of the year. The Mavs don't need to help now, and this doesn't help the future to acquire a soon-to-be 30-year-old point guard whose arrow has been trending down, and they didn't get off any future money to do this. It's just a lot of nothing.

