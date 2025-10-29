Mavericks off to disappointing start in season's first week
The Dallas Mavericks are officially through the first week of the season, and they are staring down a 1-3 record through the first four games.
It's not the ideal start the Mavericks were hoping for, which is why Bleacher Report contributor Andy Bailey gave the team a "C-" in his first week grade.
"Even if Kyrie Irving was healthy, there just might not be enough offensive firepower here to truly contend for a title. Playing all of Anthony Davis, a still developing Cooper Flagg and Dereck Lively makes for an awfully cramped floor. And without an experienced offensive engine to make it all work together, the results have been rough," Bailey wrote.
"In a season in which scoring numbers are off the charts, Dallas has failed to get to 100 points twice. It's been below the league average for points per game three times.
"Flagg has shown flashes of his superstar upside as both a scorer and playmaker, but it's harder to uncover those qualities in this situation."
Mavericks start off season with below average first week
The Mavericks have a talented roster, which triggered high expectations. However, it wasn't exactly fair for the Mavs to get this kind of treatment.
The team will have growing pains with Cooper Flagg as their No. 1 overall pick, but the good thing about having him is that he will have nights where he looks like a star right away. That won't guarantee amazing results out of the gate, but it will give the team reason to be hopeful.
With one more game against the Indiana Pacers before the team heads to Mexico City to play against the Detroit Pistons, the Mavs will look to finish their homestand on a positive note. A win would give them some confidence before going out on the road.
Tipoff for the team's game against the Pacers is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
