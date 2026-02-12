Mavericks Owners Shoot Down Rumors of Possible Sale Involving Mark Cuban

Dallas Mavericks fans started to get excited when a story broke from NBA insider Marc Stein, saying that an unidentified group of Dallas investors was interested in partnering with minority owner Mark Cuban, looking to buy the Mavs back from Miriam Adelson and Patrick Dumont.

The franchise has been trending downward for most of the short tenure of the Adelson ownership so far, which has included trading away Luka Doncic. Miriam Adelson also isn't the most likable figure amongst billionaires.

However, any hope of ownership changing hands was shot down on Wednesday night when Marc Stein added to his report, getting a comment from a source close to the Adelson family.

"The team is not for sale, and the (Adelson and Dumont) families look forward to expanding their ownership stake over time," the source told Stein. "The Dumont and Adelson families remain fully committed to the Dallas Mavericks’ franchise and to the Dallas community. They remain focused on building a championship organization for the long term.”

The quote about "expanding their ownership stake" is an interesting one to watch. There was a clause in the initial purchase of the franchise that the Adelsons could trigger, taking more of Cuban's ownership stake away from him. That would have to be triggered by December 2027 to go into effect, but it would push Cuban's stake in the team down to 7%.

People didn't see it as a coincidence that Patrick Dumont was in attendance for the team's game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, which was on the road. He's not in attendance for many games in general, but especially not on the road. That seemed to be him making a statement that he wouldn't be going anywhere anytime soon.

Don't Expect the Sale Rumors to Die Soon

We've already seen Mavericks fans push the team to the brink once, when they chanted "Fire Nico" enough until Nico Harrison was finally fired. Now that they know there are parties interested in taking the Mavericks back over, "Sell the Team" chants could absolutely pop up in the American Airlines Center.

There aren't any home games for a few more weeks, as the Mavs are on a long road streak and have the All-Star break right in the middle of it.

Mark Cuban admitted to Brad Townsend on Wednesday that "I get asked fairly often if I would be part of a group if they could buy the team. I tell them all the same thing: I don’t see the (Dumont and Adelson families) selling." That doesn't mean Mavericks fans will relent any time soon.

