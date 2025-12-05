Mavericks to put 3-game winning streak to test against red-hot OKC Thunder

The Dallas Mavericks have themselves a three-game winning streak after beating the LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets, and Miami Heat. But they have the toughest possible task ahead of them, as they travel to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.

OKC has been on an absolute tear to start the season. Not only are they a league-best 21-1, despite Jalen Williams missing the first 19 games of the season, and other players being in and out of the lineup, but it's the best start to a season since the 2015-15 Golden State Warriors, who ended up going 73-9. These Thunder are capable of breaking that record.

And they're just obliterating teams. 14 of their 21 wins have been by double-digits. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.8 PPG, and he's not even playing 36 minutes per game. He gets in, dominates the first three quarters, and can almost afford to sit the entire fourth quarter.

But the Thunder are just a different animal on defense. They have a defensive rating of 103.8 (per NBA.com), which is not just the best in the NBA, but it is so far ahead of everyone else. The distance between them and the second-best defensive rating in the NBA is the same difference between second and the 23rd-ranked defense.

Dec 2, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after making a basket against the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

For a team that's had some offensive struggles recently, like the Dallas Mavericks, that can be a scary sight. But the Mavericks have been playing a lot better recently, all thanks to undrafted rookie point guard Ryan Nembhard. His insertion into the starting lineup has the team averaging 120.5 PPG when they were only averaging 109.5 PPG in the 19 games beforehand. He's a major difference maker.

But it's also crazy that an undrafted rookie is having THAT big of an impact on the offense. That's how putrid the point guard play has been for this team this year. D'Angelo Russell is a shell of his former self, Brandon Williams has been okay, and Jaden Hardy still has no trust from Jason Kidd. Kyrie Irving is still a ways away from returning.

Anthony Davis has been in better shape and has been super impactful now that he's mostly playing center. Cooper Flagg has been thriving now that he's not being asked to play point guard. Suddenly, everything just makes sense.

Dec 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

READ MORE: Erik Spoelstra says the one thing he can't believe about Mavericks' Cooper Flagg

How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks at OKC Thunder

Date/Time: Friday, December 5th, 7 p.m. CST

Where: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Team Records: Thunder 21-1, Mavericks 8-15

TV/Streaming: Prime Video

Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +15.5

Over/Under: 228.5

Moneyline: Thunder -1200, Mavericks +750

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

READ MORE: Cooper Flagg, Ryan Nembhard make NBA history in Mavericks' win over Miami Heat

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks NewsEmpty heading