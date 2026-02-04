Mavericks Rumored as Potential Landing Spot in Trade for Aging NBA Legend

The trade deadline will be tomorrow afternoon, and we're still waiting on the Dallas Mavericks to make their first trade, if they make one at all. As much as they'd like to cut on salary, they're operating with an interim Co-GM setup after the deserved firing of Nico Harrison, so Michael Finley and Matt Riccardi are in charge of team operations.

However, no one is in more limbo than Chris Paul. A few days after announcing that this would be his final season in the NBA, the LA Clippers announced they'd be sending the future Hall-of-Famer home for the rest of the season while working with him to find a way he could end his career elsewhere.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, the Mavericks could be a potential landing spot for the 12-time All-Star.

“I think the Dallas Mavericks make a lot of sense. He worked out with Cooper Flagg in the offseason; they’re represented by the same agency. I think Cooper likes him.”

There were a lot of rumors over the offseason that the Mavericks may look to bring in Chris Paul to help their point guard situation, but CP3 wanted to end his career near his family in Los Angeles, so he went to the Clippers, the organization he helped bring into relevance. He's arguably the best player in franchise history, and to see him cast aside like this was odd, to say the least.

However, there has been no movement on any trade chatter for Chris Paul, which makes sense, given that he's already announced his intentions to retire, and he's not going to be playing for the team that picks him up unless it's in a retirement tour style. A buyout seems to be the most likely option.

Dec 13, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Chris Paul watches during the Emirates NBA Cup semifinals game between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder at T-Mobile Arena.

Why Chris Paul Wouldn't Make Sense for the Mavericks

If Chris Paul is going to be free to sign with any team, he should go somewhere that actually has a chance to win it all, like the OKC Thunder or Denver Nuggets. The only place the Mavericks are going is the lottery again, and Paul deserves better than that for his last season.

The Mavericks also need to free future money and/or a roster spot to acquire him, if he were to be bought out from the Clippers. If it's a trade, the Mavericks would prefer to either get draft capital or get off future money. Both options seem unlikely given both teams' financial situations.

