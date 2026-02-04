3 Overreactions as Mavericks Drop Fifth Straight Game in Loss to Celtics

The Dallas Mavericks hosted the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night in the team's final game before the trade deadline. The Celtics made a deal just hours before the game, sending out Anfernee Simons to the Chicago Bulls for Nikola Vucevic. Everyone is still waiting on the Dallas Mavericks to do... anything. They're an expensive roster and aren't going anywhere.

In the meantime, there was still a basketball game to be played. The Celtics made a lineup change, even outside of Simons being traded, as Payton Pritchard went back to the bench for the first time this season. And the first quarter was neck-and-neck. Every Maverick in the starting lineup had a basket before anyone scored a second, and we saw Caleb Martin make up for missing Cooper Flagg on a lob that could've given him 50 points last week against the Hornets.

But Jaylen Brown had a strong start to the game, as he has all season. He's been an MVP candidate this year, and he had 15 points in the first quarter as the Celtics held a small 32-29 lead at the end of the quarter.

Klay Thompson hit a three to start the second that briefly tied the game, but the Celtics outscored the Mavs 18-2 over the next six minutes, taking control. That run was from a more dominant defense than it was good offense, as the Mavericks just couldn't buy a bucket. Max Christie was cold from three, which didn't help matters, and then Daniel Gafford left with an apparent knee injury, which may hurt his trade plans.

Cooper Flagg did his best to keep the Mavericks in it, scoring 6 points in the final few minutes of the second to give him 14 for the half. With that strong push from Boston to start the half, though, the Celtics led 52-44 at halftime.

Boston kept the Mavs at arm's length throughout the third quarter, as the Mavs never got closer than six, and that came in the opening minutes. The Celtics went on a quick run, and the lead would soon be back up to 15 after back-to-back threes from Luka Garza. Jaylen Brown also had another 8 points in the quarter to combat the Mavs, and then they ended the quarter on an 8-0 run, pushing the lead to 86-67 at the end of the third.

The Celtics started the fourth with Neemias Queta pushing the lead up to 21. And although the Mavericks fight hard in every game, they're just not constructed to overcome 20-point deficits to teams that can light them up from three like the Celtics can. That didn't stop them from trying, though. Dallas cut the lead down to 12 midway through the quarter after Boston built it to as large as 23. Cooper Flagg was the driving force of that mini rally, as he hit the 30-point mark for the third straight game, and he was on triple-double watch as well.

Dallas wouldn't be able to get the lead down into the single digits, though, and the Celtics would go on to win, 110-100. This is now the fifth straight loss for the Mavericks, and they're 12 games under .500 for the first time since Luka Doncic's rookie year. It's also the first five-game losing streak of the season, somehow.

Here are three overreactions from this loss.

1. Get Out of Cooper Flagg's Way, Please

Feb 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) controls the ball against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Cooper Flagg was brilliant once again in this game, finishing with 36 points, 6 assists, and 9 rebounds. And once again, most of the veterans made minimal impact. The Mavericks should have a fire sale before the trade deadline. Will they? We'll have to see.

2. The Mavericks Need to Catch Up to the Times

Feb 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The biggest weakness for the Mavericks all year has been their three-point shooting. If Max Christie and/or Klay Thompson don't have it going, they're going to struggle from three, and that's what it was in this game. And when they're going against the Celtics, who shoot more threes than just about anyone, it's a major slap in the face. Or, at least, it should be. Boston went 13/39 from three, while the Mavs were just 9/32.

3. Mavericks' Chance to Trade Daniel Gafford May Be Gone

Jan 28, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford (21) reacts after scoring during the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Daniel Gafford went down in the first half with an apparent knee injury, and even though he came back in the second half, teams that have been keeping an eye on him probably don't like that he was on the ground AGAIN after getting banged up. We'll see if he ends up getting traded, but this many times getting nicked and bruised can't be good.

