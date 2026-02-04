Five Burning Questions After Mavericks Trade Anthony Davis to Wizards

The Dallas Mavericks are acquiring four players in the blockbuster deal that sent Anthony Davis to the Washington Wizards.

To learn more about these new Mavericks, we spoke with Washington Wizards On SI contributor Bryson Akins.

If Khris Middleton isn’t bought out, what kind of contributions can he provide to Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks?

To be honest and upfront, Middleton's only contribution is that of a tank commander. He is in the final year of his contract, making $33 million, and has been a below-average player this season. The fact that he was traded at all is surprising, given the rumor that no team was willing to trade for him. The only contribution is a veteran presence, which the Mavericks already have in Kyrie Irving and had in Davis. Do not expect much from Middleton on the court.

Marvin Bagley III had flashes with the Wizards. What can the Mavs expect from him?

The Mavericks can expect Bagley to be a solid backup center to Gafford, provided Gafford is not traded before the deadline. He was averaging 10 points and 5 rebounds in Washington off the bench, and that should continue. It should be noted that this is Bagley's last year on his current deal, which is at the league minimum. I would expect Dallas to try to resign him.

Washington Wizards forward Marvin Bagley III exits the game in the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

AJ Johnson was a 2024 first-round pick, but didn’t receive much playing time. Is he emerging as a bust or were the Wizards just a bad fit for him?

I think it is hard to tell whether the Wizards were a bad fit for him or if he is a bust. It is similar to the situation Ousmane Dieng was in with Oklahoma City. The team progressed so fast that he was left behind and eventually traded. The same can be said for Johnson, as he has had glimpses of being good; this team progressed so fast that he could not carve out time on his developmental plan.

Malaki Branham also looks like someone the Wizards took a flier on but hasn’t panned out. What is his ceiling?

In my basketball opinion, Malaki Branham will more than likely be out of the league in the next few seasons. I do not see much potential in him, if any. He is frankly below average at every part of the game. So to answer your question, I think Branhams' ceiling is a perennial G-League or overseas player.

Based on what you know, who won the trade between the Mavericks and Wizards?

You have to look at asset management to determine who won. In reality, all the Wizards traded for Anthony Davis were Khris Middleton, Marvin Bagley, and the last pick in this year's first round draft. The 2030 pick by the Golden State Warriors is top-20 protected, and not every second-round draft pick turns into Nikola Jokic, or even Ajay Mitchell. Looking at the assets traded for Davis, I think the Wizards won the trade.

