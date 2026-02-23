Mavericks Could Have Point Guard of the Future on Roster Already

The Dallas Mavericks are building around Cooper Flagg, but they need more than just him to make a team that can compete in the Western Conference.

The Mavericks are also in need of role players, but they may have one of their long-term options in point guard Brandon Williams. Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz listed Williams as the team's hidden gem.

"Brandon Williams has worked his way into becoming an NBA rotation player following years of 10-day and two-way contracts," Swartz wrote.

"The 26-year-old has been a rare bright spot for the Dallas Mavericks this season in a number of roles, including averages of 14.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.3 steals a game in his 12 starts.

"The Mavs' offense scores 6.8 more points per 100 possessions with Williams on the floor this season (91st percentile). If he can improve his three-point shooting, Williams should get a nice raise in free agency this summer."

Brandon Williams Could Sign Long Mavericks Extension

Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams passes the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson defends. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Williams has scored in double figures in four of the team's last five games and dropped 15 points and seven assists in the team's latest win against the Indiana Pacers.

While Williams does not hold the likelihood of becoming the Mavericks' starting point guard for the future, he can be a strong floor general for the second unit. With the team trading Jaden Hardy and D'Angelo Russell to the Washington Wizards at the trade deadline, along with Anthony Davis, Williams' opportunity in the second half of the season will grow. He should take advantage of it while he has it.

On top of the Mavericks trading a pair of point guards, Kyrie Irving is out for the season with a torn ACL. That should give Williams the chance to audition for the role of backup point guard for next year's team in the next 20 or so games.

If Williams can make enough of an impression, the Mavericks should be willing to open their pockets this summer. If not, another team might be interested in his services as he becomes a free agent.

