Mavericks Find Kyrie Irving Replacement With Top 10 Pick in Mock Draft

The Dallas Mavericks are hoping Kyrie Irving returns to the court when he recovers from his torn ACL next season, but he should not be considered the long-term solution for the franchise.

Irving turns 34 next month, and while he is signed on with the team until 2028, the Mavericks will need to find his successor soon. Bleacher Report writer Jonathan Wasserman conducted a recent mock draft where the Mavericks selected Arkansas point guard Darius Acuff Jr. with the No. 7 overall pick.

"Darius Acuff Jr. has built credibility with the consistent, efficient production and late-game impact," Wasserman wrote. "He hasn't finished with fewer than 18 points in a game since November. He's also top five in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio. Scouts have to be pleased about his balanced attack in a lead guard role, as he's shown he can create his own shot or quarterback the offense based on what the game dictates.

"Front offices will discuss his athletic limitations, but the finishing craft he's demonstrated has been very encouraging (61.3 percent at rim), and he's shown important comfort and precision with his floater (50.0 percent).

"There haven't been many NBA success stories who shared Acuff's measurements and low rebounding, steal, and block rates. But that won't stop a lottery team from buying the eye test and the results of his shotmaking, touch, playmaking IQ, and poise."

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Acuff Jr. Could Be Mavericks PG of the Future

This is a very strong draft class at the top, but Acuff Jr. isn't exactly one of the headlining names. He is flying slightly under the radar, but his numbers show that he is one of the best players in this year's class.

Point guards that have played under esteemed college head coach John Calipari have gone on to have strong NBA careers, and Acuff Jr. could be the latest in that pipeline.

The Mavericks will look for a point guard who can complement Cooper Flagg and his strengths. The two could develop the partnership needed for Dallas to return to relevance in the NBA.

