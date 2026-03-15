Multiple Mavericks Starters on Injury Report Again For Cavaliers Rematch

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at home on Friday night, a game the Mavs lost by 33 points. Their next matchup? Also the Cleveland Cavaliers, but this one will be on the road.

Dallas has dealt with injuries all year, which is a big reason they've lost as many games as they have, but they have now lost so many games that they don't feel the need to push guys through injury anymore. That is reflected in Sunday's injury report, which has six players with an injury designation.

Daniel Gafford is doubtful to play as he deals with an illness. He missed Friday's game against the Cavs, but he has played his best basketball of the season recently. He had been dealing with a nagging ankle injury since the start of training camp, and it seems like he's just now starting to get over that.

P.J. Washington has also been dealing with some ankle soreness, but he has been upgraded to probable for this game after missing Friday's matchup with Cleveland. He has really struggled this season, so these last few games are a great chance for him to regain some confidence before next season, when the wins will matter again.

Mar 1, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford (21) controls the ball during the game between the Mavericks and the Thunder at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Full Dallas Mavericks-Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The Dallas Mavericks continue to be without star guard Kyrie Irving, who will sit out for the rest of the year while he recovers from an ACL injury suffered over a year ago. Had the Mavs been in playoff contention, there's a chance he could've returned, but that chance has long since passed them by. There's no need to rush him back at this point.

Dereck Lively II is also out for the season after having surgery on his foot in December. Fans didn't like it when a picture surfaced of him still in a boot and on crutches at a card shop recently. Taller people with foot/leg injuries are worrisome, so it's understandable if the Mavs are playing it as safe as possible.

Klay Thompson is doubtful to play due to rest, while Caleb Martin is probable due to a left finger sprain. Moussa Cisse is doubtful as he nears his two-way eligibility limit, while John Poulakidas and Tyler Smith are questionable.

For Cleveland, Jarrett Allen (right knee tendonitis), Sam Merrill (left hamstring tightness), Craig Porter Jr. (left groin strain), and Tyrese Proctor (right quad strain) are all out. Keon Ellis (left index finger fracture) and James Harden (right thumb fracture) are available. Max Strus (left foot surgery, Jones Fracture) is probable, while Jaylon Tyson (left ankle soreness) is questionable.

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