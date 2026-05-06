Masai Ujiri Addresses the Biggest Flaw Mavericks Have to Improve

The Dallas Mavericks have a new lead executive, as they introduced former Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri as the Team President and Alternate Governor, a big title with a lot of responsibility. Team governor Patrick Dumont wanted someone who commands respect but can still build a strong culture and be a clear communicator, and he's got that in Ujiri.

If Dallas wants to get back to being a contending team, there are many areas they have to get better at. Ujiri addressed one of those, saying they have to be better medically.

"One of the things we have to get better here is how we figure out medically what we do," Ujiri started. "...Things you do off the court, too, to help young players mentally. We don't pay enough attention to this in the NBA, and really focus on their focus. Help them through this, a lot of times, this youth are coming from different environments. They're still learning, they're still young."

Injuries have hampered the Mavericks for the last few years. It really all started with Luka Doncic suffering a few minor injuries throughout the 2024 playoffs while leading the Mavs to the NBA Finals. That carried over into next season, as he had a few more minor injuries at the start of the 2024-25 season, leading to a severe calf strain on Christmas Day. There was a big argument between Doncic's personal team and the Mavs' medical staff on when he should return, and that's one of the many reasons Nico Harrison decided to trade him.

Since then, Dereck Lively II has had three procedures on his right foot in 2025 alone, which started from a stress fracture misdiagnosed as a sprained ankle. Kyrie Irving tore his ACL and has yet to play again. Anthony Davis dealt with many serious injuries before being traded to the Washington Wizards, including an adductor strain, a detached retina, a calf strain, and tearing multiple ligaments in his hand. Daniel Gafford sprained his ankle in training camp before the 2025-26 season and was dealing with that all season long. That's just the start of it.

Mar 3, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) is helped off the court by forward Naji Marshall (13) and forward Anthony Davis (3) during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Mavericks Medical Team Already Seeing Turnover

The Dallas Mavericks wouldn't have even been in this position had Nico Harrison's ego not gotten in the way before he dismissed Casey Smith as the team's medical director. He's arguably the best in his profession in the NBA, and it's no surprise that the New York Knicks have been wildly healthy since they hired him.

Dallas has already fired Johann Billsborough as the team's director of health and performance, which will be a big position to watch this offseason.

Masai Ujiri is correct that any chance of competing will come by having a much healthier team.

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