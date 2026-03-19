NBA Trade Idea Has Mavericks Sending Out Kyrie Irving For $150 Million Guard

The 2025-26 season can't get over soon enough for the Dallas Mavericks. They are currently 23-47, sitting with the 6th-worst record in the NBA with 12 games remaining. Focus has fully shifted to next season, as they'll be able to add Kyrie Irving back from injury, and they can add a talented prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery.

However, expect a lot of trade rumors involving Kyrie Irving this offseason. While the Dallas Mavericks have been adamant that they see the duo of Irving and Cooper Flagg as a dynamic one, Irving will be 34 years old soon, and doesn't quite fit the timeline of the rest of the team. Almost any fake trade idea will have the Mavs sending Kyrie Irving to a point guard-needy team, and Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz did just that, sending him to the Orlando Magic for Jalen Suggs and Jonathan Isaac.

"Both Irving and the Mavs will need to have a sit down discussion this summer, one that should end with them mutually agreeing to part ways. Irving is about to turn 34 and is coming off a torn ACL. He'll want to chase championships for the remainder of his career while Dallas has pivoted to a rebuild and should be searching for younger point guard options to grow alongside Cooper Flagg.

"Suggs may not be a true floor general, although the 24-year-old is averaging 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.9 steals for Orlando this season. He's signed to a good contract through the 2030 season and is one of the best on-ball defenders in the NBA."

Sep 29, 2025; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) poses for a photo during the Mavericks 2025 media day at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Don't Expect the Dallas Mavericks to Explore Kyrie Irving Trades

The Dallas Mavericks have really valued what Kyrie Irving has brought to the team this season, even as he's missed time. He's been a great mentor for Cooper Flagg, Ryan Nembhard, and the other young guys, and every team needs a valued veteran leader.

Yes, the Orlando Magic may need offense, but so do the Mavs. They're in desperate need of guard play, as the combination of Ryan Nembhard and Brandon Williams just isn't enough. They've had to roll out Cooper Flagg and Naji Marshall as a point guard at times, and that just isn't sustainable. Having Irving could change a lot of that.

Even in this hypothetical, Jalen Suggs is not a good enough offensive threat to help the Mavs' biggest issues, and Jonathan Isaac is a negative contract (even if most of it is non-guaranteed). This trade would not be worth it for the Mavs.

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