Knicks Preparing Underwhelming Trade Package for Coveted Dallas Mavericks Wing

The NBA's trade deadline is just five days away, and still, everyone is waiting on action. There's only been one trade, and while many teams are probably waiting to see what the Milwaukee Bucks do with Giannis Antetokounmpo, there will be a lot of attention on the Dallas Mavericks, too.

Dallas is one of a few teams that could be sellers at the deadline this year, as they have multiple long-term contracts that they would love to move off, especially if it means they get some draft capital in return.

No player has more demand on the trade market than Naji Marshall, who has broken out as a legitimate star over the last month, and he's on an incredible contract of $9 million this year and $9.4 million next season. One of the teams interested in trading for Marshall, per SNY's Ian Begley, is the New York Knicks.

︀︀“The Knicks have seven second-round picks at their disposal (that number increases to nine if you include their 2026 first round pick from the Wizards, which will likely convey to two second-rounders). The Knicks also have Naji Marshall on their radar, but at the moment the consensus is that Dallas will be able to garner a better offer than New York’s for Marshall.”

The Mavericks Will Want More For Naji Marshall

The Dallas Mavericks have set the asking price for Naji Marshall at a first-round pick, which makes sense given his skill set and small contract. The Knicks don't have any firsts to trade away because that Washington Wizards pick is top-eight protected this year and dissolves to two second-round picks if not conveyed. They're tied for the fewest wins in the WNBA despite a decent stretch of play in January, so we can go ahead and say they're going to land outside the top eight.

But finding a landing spot for Marshall can be difficult given the asking price. He deserves to be on a contender, but not many contenders have first-round picks to trade outside of the OKC Thunder, and they need three-point shooting, which is Marshall's worst skill.

Other teams like the Charlotte Hornets or Miami Heat could be possibilities, but the Mavericks also don't have to trade him. He's a good player on a great contract, but he's going to command a big pay raise. Are the Mavericks going to be willing to give that to him? Or should they sell while the stock is high? That will have to be what they consider the next five days.

