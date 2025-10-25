Should Mavericks change starting lineup after 0-2 start?
The Dallas Mavericks are 0-2 to start the season and the team should be looking for answers after a pair of double-digit defeats.
The team has to look from within first, but a change in the starting lineup may be warranted. Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes suggests point guard D'Angelo Russell could look to join the starting five.
"The Dallas Mavericks are doing a little mad science with their lineup construction, and we need to respect their willingness to experiment. At the moment, it appears the Mavs will lean into their strengths—length and defense—by starting rookie Cooper Flagg at point guard alongside Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, Anthony Davis and Derrick Lively II," Hughes wrote.
"If you're scoring at home, that's basically two centers, two power forwards and a nominal shooting guard in Thompson who can really only guard opposing 4s.
"When the offense craters, Dallas will have to turn to Russell, the only experienced point guard on the roster.
"Gimmicks are fun, and it's exciting that the Mavericks' supersized lineup diverges so strongly from the norm. We should be rooting for teams to prove there's more than one way to win, and that the league is nowhere near as homogenous as critics argue. This unit just isn't going to generate enough good shots, though. Russell will be called upon to fix that."
Russell could fix Mavs starting lineup
The Mavs brought Russell in on a one-year deal, hoping he could push forward as a veteran leader in the backcourt while Kyrie Irving was on the sidelines. However, he's been limited to just 23 minutes for the Mavs through two games, averaging 3.5 points per contest.
The Mavs may feel like he isn't practicing on a level high enough to be on the court as a starter, but even a slight minute increase could put the players in a more natural position on the floor.
Dallas will eventually have Irving back as the starting point guard, but the team needs to stay afloat in the standings in order for his return to be worth it. Adding Russell into the starting lineup could be the move the team needs to get going for the season.
