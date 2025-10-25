Klay Thompson sounds off on 'embarrassing' start for Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks find themselves in a 0-2 hole after dropping their first two home games to the San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards, two teams that went a combined 52-112 last season, with the Wizards finishing with the second-worst record in the league. They held the lead for the majority of Friday night's game as the Mavericks once again looked lifeless.
That's not the start these Mavericks dreamed of heading into the season with a deep, veteran roster. Klay Thompson believed they could win a championship. And now, after just two games, Klay Thompson is already calling that championship tall "embarrassing."
"We're all competitive. It's embarrassing, especially for myself [after] talking championship preseason, all that," Thompson said after Friday's loss, via ESPN's Tim MacMahon. "But I mean, it's the only thing I play for at this point. So it's not fun, but there's only one way out. Stick together and get better and work even harder every day. I know I will, and I know the rest of the guys will. So it's just a matter of being not patient, but just being relentless in our efforts."
Unfortunately, for Thompson and the rest of the Mavs, the fanbase is out of patience. They were out of it from the moment Luka Doncic was traded away, slightly bought back in after they magically landed the first overall pick, which gave them Cooper Flagg, and now they're all the way out again. Good teams don't lose to the Washington Wizards by double digits.
READ MORE: Jason Kidd doesn't blame Mavericks fans who want Nico Harrison fired
This Isn't What Klay Thompson Signed Up For
Through two games, Thompson is averaging just 9 PPG, shooting 6/20 from the floor and 2/11 from three. He only played 17 minutes in Friday's loss, including just under five minutes in the second half, and not at all in the fourth quarter when the Mavs made a late rally.
He's been a good sport about it all, but this isn't what Thompson signed up for. He joined a team coming off an NBA Finals appearance because he was going to be getting wide-open looks from arguably the greatest one-man offense the game has ever seen in Luka Doncic and an electric secondary playmaker in Kyrie Irving. A year later, Doncic was shockingly traded in the middle of the night, and Irving is out with a torn ACL.
It may be best for both sides to move on, because Thompson can't generate open shots for himself with the way this offense is structured. And with how bad the spacing is in the offense, defenses can just key in on Thompson, because the only threat from deep that they respect.
READ MORE: Nico Harrison’s belief in Mavs offense is latest in long line of fireable offenses
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter