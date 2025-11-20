Mavericks deliver tough season-ending update on failed Nico Harrison signing

The Dallas Mavericks finally admitted their failures surrounding the Luka Doncic trade and subsequent decisions made by general manager Nico Harrison. Earlier this month, Harrison was relieved of his duties in Dallas as the franchise hopes to open a new chapter.

However, questionable moves continue to have an impact on the current state of the Mavericks. Dallas is 4-12 and holds the sixth-worst record in the league.

READ MORE: 3 overreactions as Knicks beat Mavericks due to controversial call

The fiasco includes one of Harrison's final signings.

Mavericks Guard Dante Exum Underdoing Season-Ending Surgery

Sep 29, 2025; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Dante Exum (0) poses for a photo during the Mavericks 2025 media day at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

On Thursday afternoon, the Mavericks announced that veteran guard Dante Exum will miss the remainder of the season due to a right knee issue. Exum will need a follow-up surgery to address complications from a previous procedure last offseason.

It's unknown if this is a new injury to Exum's knee. It's worth noting that he tore his patellar tendon in his right knee back in 2019.

The Mavericks brought Exum back to assume some of the ball-handling duties in Kyrie Irving's absence. Instead, he won't take the court in 2025-26.

To make matters worse, Dallas waived and stretched Olivier-Maxence Prosper to make room for Exum, meaning his $1 million in dead money will be on the books for the next three years. A promising younger prospect, Prosper was only entering his third season in the NBA. He's since signed a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Mavericks guard Danté Exum has continued to deal with complications from a right knee procedure in the offseason, and it has been determined that a follow-up surgery will be necessary.



Exum will miss the remainder of the season and a further timeline will be provided when known. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) November 20, 2025

This is the second consecutive season that Exum has been plagued by injuries. Last year, he had surgery on his right wrist in October. He returned to the court in February but then broke a bone in his left hand in March, sidelining him for the rest of the campaign.

Exum appeared in 55 games during his first season with the Mavericks in 2023-24. Since then, he's only played in 20 games.

During his career, Exum has averaged 6.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 320 appearances.

The Mavericks have primarily relied on No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg to kickstart the offense without many capable guards on the roster. Flagg missed his first career game in Wednesday night's loss to the New York Knicks.

READ MORE: NBA expert believes Mavericks' situation is most 'dire' it's ever been

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News