Will Anthony Davis, Tyler Herro play in Dallas Mavericks-Miami Heat?

The Dallas Mavericks are headed to South Beach to take on the Miami Heat, who are coming off a Sunday road win against the Philadelphia 76ers, so they're on the second night of a back-to-back. But they're still a much more talented team than Dallas, and they could be getting a big boost back in the lineup for this game.

Miami All-Star guard Tyler Herro has yet to play this season after ankle surgery, but ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Sunday that Herro is expected to make his debut at home on Monday night against the Mavs. Herro averaged 23.9 PPG in 77 games last year, so he'll be a big boost to one of the more surprising teams in the NBA.

Meanwhile, Dallas is still awaiting the return of Anthony Davis, who hasn't played since the end of October with a low-grade calf strain. He was supposed to be re-evaluated sometime around now, and while they haven't made any announcement on that re-evaluation, they have upgraded him on the injury report to "doubtful." Even if he doesn't play in this game, their next game isn't until Friday, which is in Los Angeles against the Lakers. He'll want to play in that game.

Miami Heat All-Star Tyler Herro plans to make his season debut on Monday against the Dallas Mavericks at home, barring setback, sources tell ESPN. Herro underwent ankle surgery in late September and now returns to a Heat team that improved to 11-6 after its fourth straight win. pic.twitter.com/PQ8Ww3vkgo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 24, 2025

Full Dallas Mavericks-Miami Heat Injury Report

The Dallas Mavericks have been very banged up this year, and that's reflected on the injury report. Kyrie Irving (left ACL surgery recovery), Dante Exum (right knee injury management), and Dereck Lively II (right foot injury management) will be out for this game. Irving's timeline is still unestablished, and if the team is still going to be this bad through Christmas (they probably will be), they may just rest him the whole season.

It was announced that Exum is going to need another knee surgery to clean up a procedure he had over the offseason, so he'll be out for the rest of this season. Meanwhile, Lively's injuries are officially starting to become a major concern. In missing this game, he'll have played in 98 of a possible 183 games. That's about 50%.

Brandon Williams (low back tightness) and Ryan Nembhard (left knee sprain) are both questionable, while Cooper Flagg (right thumb splint) is available. The good news is that P.J. Washington isn't on the injury report after looking like he pulled his back late in Saturday's loss to the Grizzlies, but I'm wondering if they mis-submitted the injury report and put Brandon Williams on the injury report with that instead of Washington.

The Miami Heat haven't submitted their injury report yet, as they're on the second night of a back-to-back, but they were without Nikola Jovic (right hip impingement) and Andrew Wiggins (left hip flexor strain). Norman Powell was also on Sunday's injury report before their game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a left hip irritation, but he ended up playing 29 minutes and scoring 32 points.

