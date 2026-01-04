Doubts setting in about the Mavericks' ability to trade Anthony Davis

It's about a month until the NBA's trade deadline on February 5th, and the Dallas Mavericks have a big task ahead of them. NBA insider Marc Stein said on a recent episode of the "DLLS Mavs" podcast that the Mavericks are open for business, and no player has more trade smoke around him than star forward/center Anthony Davis.

However, ESPN's Tim MacMahon isn't so sure that a deal is going to materialize, even with the Atlanta Hawks, who are apparently quite interested in Davis.

“Honestly, I’m skeptical at this point that they’re going to be able to get an Anthony Davis trade done before this deadline,” MacMahon said on the "Howdy Partners" podcast. He even expressed doubts that the Hawks would be willing to include expiring contracts, recent first overall pick Zaccharie Risacher, and a first-round pick, which seemed to be the rumored package a week ago.

It seems like the Hawks would rather move on from Trae Young in any hypothetical big trade, which is a player the Mavericks don't have any interest in. And that's understandable, as Young's value around the NBA seems to be rock bottom. There aren't many teams around the NBA that have a huge need for a point guard, and even fewer have the salaries that can match Trae Young's basically $46 million deal.

Is a Three-Team Trade Possible if Atlanta Insists on Dealing Trae Young?

The only team that really has the salaries and desire to trade for Trae Young is the Sacramento Kings. While the Minnesota Timberwolves need a point guard upgrade, they're not trading Julius Randle or Jaden McDaniels for Trae Young. And while the Milwaukee Bucks could be an aggressive buyer, what are they going to have that interests anybody?

Sacramento at least has some salaries and some valuable first-round picks that they could put in a deal. Here's what a three-team trade could look like between Sacramento, Dallas, and Atlanta.

Hawks Receive: Anthony Davis

Kings Receive: Trae Young, Dante Exum

Mavericks Receive: Zach LaVine, 2026 first-round pick (the one that's a swap with San Antonio and has Utah and Cleveland involved), 2029 first-round pick (via SAC)

This would give the Mavericks a chance to sign Ryan Nembhard to a standard NBA contract, and it gives them two first-round picks to restock the cupboard a little bit. It may be hard to pry a first-round pick out of Sacramento for LaVine and them getting Trae Young, but they're not exactly the most well-run organization.

