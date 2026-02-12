Mavericks Make Cooper Flagg Injury Announcement Ahead of Lakers Matchup

The Dallas Mavericks have just one more game remaining before the All-Star Break, and that's a high-profile matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers and old friend Luka Doncic. Any time these teams play will be must-watch TV due to last year's trade, one in which the Mavericks have already moved on from their primary return.

Cooper Flagg has been tremendous for the Mavericks recently, but the team has lost eight straight games even with that. He had a four-game streak of scoring at least 30 points, and still, they can't win games. And news broke on Wednesday night that will make it even tougher.

"The Mavericks announced today that forward/guard Cooper Flagg underwent an MRI that revealed a left midfoot sprain," their PR page posted.



"The injury occurred in Dallas’ game at PHX on Tuesday. Flagg will miss the team’s game at LAL on Thursday as well as the 2026 Castrol Rising Stars game on Friday."

Flagg was set to be the Mavericks' only representative for All-Star weekend, as no one was selected to the All-Star Game, Max Christie was snubbed from the Three-Point Contest, and the dunk contest is an afterthought for the league.

However, Cooper Flagg isn't the only big star on the mend for this game. Luka Doncic has missed the last few games with a left hamstring injury, and he will also be out for this game.

There was some optimism that he may be able to play, with ESPN's Dave McMenamin saying, "The Lakers have been encouraged that it's only a mild hamstring strain, but Luka's never dealt with a hamstring injury before in his 8-year NBA career. This has been a bit of a different rehab for him. Thursday against his former team, the Mavericks, is not out of the question [this was before the injury report came out]. He certainly has some motivation to get back on the court in time to play in the all star game this weekend."

Full Mavericks-Lakers Injury Report

Outside of Doncic, the only person on the Lakers' injury report is Deandre Ayton, who is questionable with right knee soreness. And then there's the Mavericks, who have nearly the entire team on the injury report.

Cooper Flagg (left midfoot sprain), Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery), and Dereck Lively II (right foot surgery) are out.

All of the two-way players (Moussa Cisse, Ryan Nembhard, and Miles Kelly) are doubtful.

Naji Marshall (left foot sprain) and Caleb Martin (left ankle sprain) are questionable.

