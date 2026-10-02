One Mavericks Player Already Flipping the Script at Training Camp

The Dallas Mavericks are now nearly a week through the first training camp in the Dusty May era, and while he's still figuring out exactly what he has on his roster, there is one player who has stood out.

Marcus Sasser was acquired in a trade from the Detroit Pistons in what was essentially a salary dump, as the Mavericks took him into one of their many exceptions without sending anything back.

That allowed the Pistons to sign John Collins while re-signing Jalen Duren to the massive five-year, $200 million contract that the two sides agreed to on Thursday night, even if that felt like an overpay.

The hope is that Sasser can give the Mavericks the backup point guard minutes that they need. The depth behind Kyrie Irving, who is returning from an ACL injury at 34 years old, is questionable at best.

Dusty May feels pretty good about what Sasser has shown so far.

“Sass, first of all, I’ve been impressed with his cutting. He’s been a real contributor when he wasn’t even directly involved in the play. He’s had a lot of those hidden plays that really make the team go,” May said after a practice this week. “His shooting, his decision-making has been very sound, and defensively, he played at Houston, so we know we’re going to get his best effort.”

Sep 25, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Marcus Sasser (8) poses for a photo during the Mavericks media day at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marcus Sasser Changing the Narrative?

Marcus Sasser wasn't that involved in the Pistons' rotation last year, even when healthy, as he was passed on the depth chart by the formerly undrafted Daniss Jenkins.

Playmaking was a big issue for the Mavericks last year, so they made a lot of changes to this roster by trading for Sasser and keeping the 2026 NBA Draft with Sergio De Larrea.

However, that doesn't necessarily mean Sasser is the backup point guard. Cooper Flagg and Naji Marshall can operate as primary ball-handlers, and they've been experimenting with Max Christie at point guard sometimes.

Sasser has always been an above-average shooter, and combining that with his pesky defense could actually make him a better fit in lineups that have other ball-handlers playing.

Still, with Sasser entering the final year of his rookie contract, he has a lot that he wants to prove. There's no reason that he can't be a rotational player; he just has to find consistency.

So far in training camp, he's making a big enough impact to do that.

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