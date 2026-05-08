Promising Dallas Mavericks Big Man Provides Latest Update on Injury Recovery

The Dallas Mavericks were bogged down by injuries for the majority of the 2025-26 NBA season.

Star point guard Kyrie Irving sat out the year as he continued to recover from a torn ACL, while Anthony Davis only played in 20 games before the Mavericks traded him to the Washington Wizards. Outside of that, a plethora of other players missed a decent chunk of time.

That includes promising center Dereck Lively II. A former lottery pick, Lively II has been limited to just 43 appearances over the last two years, including just seven outings this past season.

A stress fracture in his right ankle derailed Lively II's 2024-25 season. He missed nearly three months, returning down the stretch to play in four of the Mavericks' final six games of the year. Lively II underwent surgery on his ankle, but the issues persisted.

Back in December, Lively II had a third procedure on his foot, with the franchise ruling him out for the year. It was a disappointing result for the Mavericks, especially considering the way injuries have piled up lately.

Lively II is making progress in his recovery and hoping to get back to full strength.

Latest On Dereck Lively II's Recovery From Injury

Nov 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) looks on during an NBA Cup game between the Mavericks and the Clippers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Recently, the 22-year-old appeared on the "Game Recognize Game" podcast, hosted by Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner and New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart.

Lively II shared that he's off crutches and out of a walking boot. He's focused on regaining strength in his lower body.

The process can be a grind, but Lively II is doing everything he can to bounce back.

"I'm out, no boots, no crutches, just normal walking shoes. It's solely just getting back to building my lower leg strength. I've been in the gym with Luke, been in the gym with the Mavs, and man, I feel like I'm a follower every day," Lively II said. "No matter if it's me doing calf raises, just making me get newfound respect of what I used to be able to do, and now I've got to work back to being 100%."

"It's just taking day by day. Get better every day. No matter if some days it hurts, some days it don't hurt, whatever you've got to just do and be a pro," Lively II added. "You've got to take care of yourself whenever you're not at the gym. You've got to do the things at home and make sure you're getting yourself ready for the next day."

The Mavericks previously exercised Lively II's option for the 2026-27 season. He'll be entering his fourth year in the NBA, making him eligible to sign a long-term extension before the campaign kicks off.

Dallas may want to operate with caution until Lively II proves he can consistently take the court.

During his three seasons at the professional level, Lively II has averaged 8.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.5 blocks over 22.9 minutes per game.

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