Reported Trade Value for Mavericks' Kyrie Irving Makes it Easier to Keep Him

The Dallas Mavericks have been persistent in their desire to keep Kyrie Irving despite plenty of trade interest around the NBA. They think he can be the perfect co-star with Kyrie Irving, even if the two are 15 years apart in age.

Teams will continue to monitor Irving's situation in Dallas and likely keep calling, but his actual value may not be that high. After all, he's 34 years old and coming off an ACL tear in his left knee. That may be why the Mavericks are so keen to keep the star guard more than anything, as he can rehab his value in the first half of this season.

Sean Deveney of Heavy.com was told by a Western Conference executive that Irving's trade value may only be one first-round pick, and that simply wouldn't be good enough.

"If he comes back and he is scoring 24, 25 points (per game), then you will have teams willing to give up a first-round pick for him. Maybe more, maybe a young player, too. But with his injury history, I don’t think you give up more than one first,” the executive told Deveney.

Irving's value could also be affected by his contract, as he has a player option for the 2027-28 season, and any team wanting to trade for him will want to know that he's committed to them for at least a few years.

If Irving's trade value is only going to be a singular first-round pick from a good team and some salary filler, it doesn't make sense for the Mavericks to move him at this point.

First-round picks are going to be harder to acquire because of the new lottery rules, but the Mavericks need to be holding out for every pick possible due to their dire pick situation moving forward, where they won't control their first-round pick again until 2031.

Jan 28, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What is the Minimum Mavericks Should Take for Kyrie Irving if They Trade Him?

There won't be any trade talks involving Irving for the first month or two of the season, as the Mavericks will want to see what kind of team they have first.

However, if they stumble out of the gate due to their tough schedule, those trade talks are really going to heat up around Christmas time.

There are contending teams that need a guard, but what Irving wants for the end of his career is a mystery. He's not your usual star. Maybe he wants to compete for more championships, but he could also just be perfectly happy with his personal life in Dallas, and that's what matters most.

If Irving is playing well enough and would entertain being traded, the Mavericks need to get multiple picks back, even if that means taking on a bad contract to do so. Getting a young player would be great, but maybe unrealistic given Irving's age and injury history, as the executive said.

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