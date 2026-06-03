Trade Rumors Continue to Flow About Dallas Mavericks Star Kyrie Irving

There has already been a lot of change within the Dallas Mavericks this offseason. Masai Ujiri is the new team president, Mike Schmitz is the new general manager, and Jason Kidd is no longer the head coach.

Kidd's dismissal fueled the fire of a possible Kyrie Irving trade. Although Schmitz and Ujiri have both said they want to see Irving and Cooper Flagg playing together, he's still an older guard on a team that is looking to build for the future. They could be saying that just to drive up the asking price for Irving, too.

NBA insider Jake Fischer had a stream with Bleacher Report on Tuesday, where he was asked if Kyrie Irving being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves had any legs. While he responded that Minnesota would make sense and that they're looking for a lead ball-handler, he also addressed Kyrie's future with the Mavs by saying, "I don’t necessarily believe that Kyrie's gonna be on the Mavericks roster come opening night. There will be contending teams that make trade calls for Dallas.”

“I don’t necessarily believe that Kyrie Irving will be on the Mavericks roster on opening night.” - Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer reiterates that contending teams will be making trade calls to Dallas for Irving this summer. #MFFL



(🎥: @BR_NBA) pic.twitter.com/GCw468Vm1G — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) June 2, 2026

Explaining the Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors

Masai Ujiri and Mike Schmitz can say all summer long that they don't want to trade Kyrie Irving. Ujiri repeated something that Kevin Durant once told him by saying there's only one Kyrie Irving. Mavericks fans adore Irving, and he has made a home in Dallas. For the first time in his career, Irving is comfortable where he is.

However, Irving was very close to Coach Kidd. It's why the Mavs were okay taking the swing on trading for him at a time when Irving's value was at an all-time low. Many people criticized the Mavs for making that trade, but it ended up being a huge move for both sides.

Irving is also 34 years old and coming off an ACL tear. He missed the entire 2025-26 season recovering from that injury, and while there's the possibility he could've returned late in the season, there was no reason to rush him back to a team clearly trying to lose games. Still, by the time he takes the floor in October, it will have been 19 months since his injury. That's a long time to go without playing on an NBA floor.

If a team comes to the Mavericks and offers multiple first-round picks, or a first-round pick and a good young player, it has to be something the Mavs consider. Ujiri has said that every decision they make moving forward will be about the franchise's future, and Irving can't play forever. As much as we all want Irving to still be a Mav, all options need to be explored.

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