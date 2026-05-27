Two Projected Trades That Could Kickstart Dallas Mavericks Rebuild

The Dallas Mavericks are all about the future. New team president Masai Ujiri has said that every decision they make will be about building around Cooper Flagg for the future and not just about making the team great now. They'd love to compete now, but they won't sacrifice future capital to do so.

The issue about building for the future is that the Mavericks don't have a lot of future to play with. After this upcoming draft, they won't have control over their first-round picks until 2031. They do own the Los Angeles Lakers' pick in 2029, but otherwise, they're going to be picking in the late 20s for the years they have their picks.

ESPN projected two trades involving the Dallas Mavericks this week between some of their NBA insiders. Let's look at the trade proposals and give our own analysis.

Mar 21, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford (21) tries to keep his balance as he runs out of bounds during the second half against the LA Clippers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Mavericks Reunite Luka Doncic With Daniel Gafford on Lakers

Mavericks Receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, 2026 First-Round Pick (25th Overall)

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Daniel Gafford

The Los Angeles Lakers want to upgrade their center position. After a year of having Jaxson Hayes and Deandre Ayton, they'd like to find someone who is a better fit with Luka Doncic. We already know Daniel Gafford is a great fit with Doncic, and the two want to play together again.

It would be hard to convince Mavericks fans about wanting to do another trade with the Lakers, especially to help Luka Doncic. Dallas might be able to do better than adding the 25th pick and two end-of-the-bench players for Gafford, but people expect it to be a lot harder to trade for first-round picks moving forward because of the expected lottery reform.

This would also cut some future salary. Knecht has a team option that the Mavs could decline for 2027-28, and Vanderbilt has a player option for 2027-28. Gafford is under contract through 2028-29. Is that enough savings? Maybe not, but there are worse trades being projected. If the Mavs could add a center in the draft with this pick as Dereck Lively II insurance, it wouldn't be terrible.

Feb 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks on after he makes a three point shot against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Kyrie Irving Lands With Contender

Mavericks Receive: Caris LeVert, Isaiah Stewart, Ron Holland, 2026 First-Round Pick (21st Overall)

Detroit Pistons Receive: Kyrie Irving

Detroit would do this deal all day long to add another ball-handler next to Cade Cunningham, as Kyrie Irving has proven he can play next to other ball-dominant players. This just doesn't really do anything on the Mavericks' side.

LeVert and Stewart are rotation players, Holland is a complete unknown with potential, and the 21st overall pick is a gamble. If they added another pick, then it would be worth considering, but with the way Masai Ujiri and Mike Schmitz have talked about Irving, they're not moving him without a package that blows them away.

This isn't that offer. With how valuable first-round picks will be moving forward, it'll be hard to ask for extras.

LeVert would be an expiring contract, and Isaiah Stewart could be if they decline his team option, while you would hope Holland could develop. They shouldn't get rid of Irving for a salary dump unless someone unexpectedly falls to the 21st pick.

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