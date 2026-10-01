What Dusty May Said About Morez Johnson Jr. Should Ease Mavs Fans' Minds

Dallas Mavericks fans became a little concerned when new head coach Dusty May said 9th overall pick Morez Johnson Jr. had been limited so far in training camp, but wouldn't disclose what the issue was.

After practice on Wednesday, Coach May was asked for some clarification on the issue, to which he answered, "It’s a lower leg soreness. We’re just managing his workload. I think today he was in every other live session.”

Dusty May gives an update on Morez Johnson Jr:



“It’s a lower leg soreness. We’re just managing his workload. I think today he was in every other live session.” pic.twitter.com/hUlgggSVc4 — Ron Harrod Jr. (@RonKnowsSports) September 30, 2026

It's still not clear what the issue was, but Morez Johnson did miss the last few games of Summer League with calf soreness, so the two could be related, even if we're months out from that at this point.

By what May is saying, it seems like Johnson is participating in almost everything, and competing in the live workouts is the most important thing for a young player, just to get used to the speed and physicality of the NBA.

The sooner Johnson can get up to speed, the better. He has to showcase his skills against NBA talent because, while his coach believes he'll be in the rotation, you never truly know.

Sep 25, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Morez Johnson Jr. (14) poses for a photo during the Mavericks media day at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Morez Johnson Needs to Make the Most of Training Camp

Some analysts were confused by the Mavericks' selection of Morez Johnson Jr., especially with the 9th overall pick. They already have an incredibly deep frontcourt and needed guard play, and with players like Brayden Burries and Labaron Philon on the board, it made it a little confusing.

However, new team president Masai Ujiri loves his forwards, and this felt very similar to when the Toronto Raptors selected Colin Murray-Boyles last year.

Johnson has to improve his three-point shot if he wants to last as an NBA power forward, which is why it might make more sense for him to play at center early on.

The Mavericks just have a lot of depth at center already with Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II (if he's ever healthy), Moussa Cisse, Santi Aldama, and Dwight Powell.

P.J. Washington was complimentary of Johnson after Thursday's practice, though.

“He's a dog. He's a bully out there. He's strong," Washington said. "He knows what we want to do each and every possession. He talks on both ends, and he's willing to learn. He's in here every day early, trying to get better.”

Johnson will make his money defensively early in his career, as he's athletic enough to hang on the perimeter and strong enough to stay down low.

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