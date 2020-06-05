Dallas Basketball
Mavs Step Back Pod Ep. 60: Dallas' Great Expectations

Dalton Trigg

The NBA finally has a plan. And your Dallas Mavericks are smack-dab in the middle of it.

Welcome to Episode 60 on the Mavs Step Back Podcast. Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are your hosts, and you can read all of their work here at MavsSI.com/DallasBasketball.com, as well as follow along with their Mavs conversations on Twitter: @dalton_trigg and @MattGalatzan.

On this episode, Dalton and Matt are back after our own brief hiatus to discuss the NBA's 22-team plan to resume the 2019-2020 season. The plan was officially passed by the league's Board of Governors on Thursday, giving all fans something to look forward to again. (Read more here.)

The guys are joined by Kirk Henderson of Mavs Moneyball halfway through this one, and they talk about the NBA plan's formatting, how the Mavs (and Luka Doncic specifically) will adjust, and potential pitfalls with the restart date being two more months away. Thanks for listening!

You will be able to find each and every pod episode here at DBcom, but we are also available on iTunes, Spotify, Spotify, Anchor, Pocket Cast, and just about every other podcast site you can imagine.

We are also on Youtube now, and you can subscribe there as well! To make things better, once we get to 1,000 subscribers on Youtube, we can begin to bring you new live broadcasts, emergency podcasts, and a bunch of other really cool content on that platform.

Mavs Step Back Podcast

Oh, and did we mention that by taking 10 seconds to hit that 'subscribe' button, it automatically enters you for a chance to win two tickets to any Mavs game of your choice (whenever fans are allowed to attend games again, that is) when we reach our goal of 1,000 subscribers? It's a win-win situation for MFFL! We're over halfway there, so sign up while you can.

Always feel free to message us @StepBackMavs on twitter with any Mavs-related questions you might have and it could end up being discussed on the pod!

Mavs Step Back Podcast

