Mavs Step Back Pod Ep. 60: Dallas' Great Expectations

The NBA finally has a plan. And your Dallas Mavericks are smack-dab in the middle of it.

Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are your hosts, and you can read all of their work here at MavsSI.com/DallasBasketball.com

On this episode, Dalton and Matt are back after our own brief hiatus to discuss the NBA's 22-team plan to resume the 2019-2020 season. The plan was officially passed by the league's Board of Governors on Thursday, giving all fans something to look forward to again. (Read more here.)

The guys are joined by Kirk Henderson of Mavs Moneyball halfway through this one, and they talk about the NBA plan's formatting, how the Mavs (and Luka Doncic specifically) will adjust, and potential pitfalls with the restart date being two more months away. Thanks for listening!

