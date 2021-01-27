How Can Mavs Trade For Bradley Beal?

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan talk about what it would take for the Dallas Mavericks to make a blockbuster trade for Washington Wizards superstar Bradley Beal.

The idea of Bradley Beal somehow, someway, making his way onto the Dallas Mavericks roster is something we at DallasBasketball.com have been brainstorming for multiple years now.

Here. Google it.

We recently addressed the idea, and now - because seriously, Beal is starting to let his smile turn upside-down - we invite you to listen to our address.

This year ... maybe? ... could be the year where the Washington Wizards actually pull the trigger on a Beal trade.

When and if that time does come, what exactly would the Mavs have to give up in order to get Beal to Dallas? Would Kristaps Porzingis have to be included to even get the Wizards' attention? Would Beal himself have to list the Mavs as his preferred destination to give such a move a realistic shot? We discuss every angle of the Mavs-Beal topic on this week's episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast (starting at the 7:30 mark).

UPDATE: Again, as the Wizards continue to struggle, Beal is seemingly becoming more and more frustrated.

Washington is now 3-10 on the season after being blown out by the Houston Rockets, the team they traded John Wall to for Russell Westbrook. Before the season began, Beal expressed the desire to play with Wall again for the first time in two years due to injuries. Beal never got that chance, and he watched as Wall put up 24 points and five assists in the Houston’s 19-point win on Tuesday night. The Wizards are now 1-9 this season when Westbrook plays.

The guys also spend over half an hour answering questions that listeners submitted to this week's mailbag. Topics from the mailbag include our favorite basketball nicknames of all-time, how the NBA is handling this Covid-crazy season so far, whether Doncic's good defense is here to stay, and much, much more!

As always, thanks for listening, and be sure to:

Subscribe to the Mavs Step Back Podcast on your favorite podcast platform. We're on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and many more platforms.

to the Mavs Step Back Podcast on your favorite podcast platform. We're on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and many more platforms. Subscribe to us on YouTube for our exclusive sit-down interviews with great Mavs guests like Mark Cuban, Willie Cauley-Stein, and Wes Iwundu.

to us on YouTube for our exclusive sit-down interviews with great Mavs guests like Mark Cuban, Willie Cauley-Stein, and Wes Iwundu. Give us a good rating and review on Apple Podcasts if that's where you listen every week.

CONTINUE READING: Dallas Mavs 'Help!' Trade Donuts: Beal? Oladipo? Tucker Realistic?