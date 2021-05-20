How Doncic & Porzingis' Mavs Can Upset Clippers

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back LIVE, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are joined by their colleague Grant Afseth to discuss the Dallas Mavericks' keys to upsetting the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, including Luka Doncic being well-rested and whether or not Kristaps Porzingis will be able to flip a switch defensively when it matters most.

Once your team makes it to the NBA Playoffs, anything is possible when you have one of the top-5 players in the league. The Dallas Mavericks might not be pushing out t-shirts that say "The Time Is Now" like they did during their epic 2011 championship run, but this team has a fighting chance against any opponent on any given night when Luka Doncic is healthy and rested. So why not dream a little?

The Mavs might be underdogs to the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George-led Los Angeles Clippers, but they also have a lot of things to be optimistic about as well, including Doncic getting a full week of rest prior to the postseason grind, Kristaps Porzingis making it to this series with no major injuries, and having players like Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith really find their grooves towards the end of the regular season. Avoiding the play-in tournament also gives head coach Rick Carlisle a full week to focus on his team's familiar opponent.

On this episode of Mavs Step Back LIVE, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are joined by their DallasBasketball.com colleague Grant Afseth to discuss the key factors to a potential Mavs first round upset over the Clippers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The guys also take questions from listeners throughout the show as well:

