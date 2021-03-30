'Load Management' Or Mismanagement? Mavs Step Back LIVE

On this episode of Mavs Step Back LIVE, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan discuss the state of the Dallas Mavericks, including how much of an impact J.J. Redick and Nicolo Melli could have this season, the team's stubborn load management strategy, Rick Carlisle's refusal to play his rookies in the absence of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, and much, much more!

The Dallas Mavericks are in a weird position with a month and a half left in the NBA's regular season. The team is currently 24-21, and at times, they've looked like a team that could make some real noise in the playoffs. At other times, they've looked like a team you wouldn't be confident in if they ended up in a play-in scenario.

So ... what is "The State of the Mavs''?

Despite the ups and downs of this season, the Mavs are likely better than their record shows due to the early-season bout with COVID-19, and more recently, their commitment to 'load managing' Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, even though doing so pretty much assures a loss and a setback in the Western Conference standings. (And playing both of them? Well, on Monday it allowed Dallas to cruise to a win at OKC.)

Does resting Doncic and Porzingis matter as much if the team is going to end up with the 8th seed in a series with the Utah Jazz, a team that gives the Mavs fits?

READ MORE: Luka Doncic Praised As NBA Free Agency 'Recruiting' Tool By Mavs GM Donnie Nelson

On this episode of Mavs Step Back LIVE via the Locker Room App, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan discuss the current state of the Mavs from different angles.

*How much of an impact will newly acquired J.J. Redick and Nicolo Melli have this season and in the playoffs?

*Should the team be implementing such a strict load management plan for Doncic and Porzingis if it's going to lead to a quick first round exit?

*Is there a disconnect between Donnie Nelson and Rick Carlisle when it comes to utilizing the "young guys?"

*Can the Mavs finally turn their free agency woes around this offseason?

We answer all those questions and more with our listeners on today's episode:

As always, thanks for listening, and be sure to: