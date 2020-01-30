Luka Doncic Turns Ankle as We Turn To Step-Back Pod Ep. 54: Kobe, Mavs Home Struggles and A Final NBA Trade Deadline Preview

Welcome to Episode 54 of the ‘Mavs Step Back Podcast'. Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are your hosts, and you can read all of their work here at MavsSI.com, as well as follow along with their Mavs conversations on Twitter: @dalton_trigg and @MattGalatzan.

The first problem, before we get into the podcast, is a Luka Doncic problem. The Dallas Mavericks revealed following the Thursday working before the team headed to Houston before the nationally-televised Friday meeting with the Rockets, that Doncic "turned his right ankle'' (coach Rick Carlisle's words) during the workout.

"Don't know the status,'' Carlisle said.

Is there some optimism here regarding the 20-year-old MVP candidate? We suppose that is relative ...

Meanwhile ... This week, Dalton and Matt start out this episode by remembering the late, great Kobe Bryant, who tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash Sunday along with his daughter and seven others. The guys talk about how they never liked Kobe as a Mavs' opponent in the first half of his career but softened their feelings on him towards the end with him and Dirk Nowitzki showing each other mutual respect every time they got the chance.

From there, the guys then discuss why it is that the Mavs struggle at home this season, yet thrive on the road. (Maybe they'll thrive in Houston on Friday, too, if ...)

And with just one week remaining until the NBA trade deadline... how are we feeling about the lack of Mavs rumors right now? Thanks for listening!

You will be able to find each and every pod episode here at DBcom, but we are also available on iTunes, Spotify, Spotify, Anchor, Pocket Cast, and just about every other podcast site you can imagine.

We are also on Youtube now, and you can subscribe there as well! To make things better, once we get to 1,000 subscribers on the Youtube platform, we can begin to bring you new live broadcasts, emergency podcasts, and a bunch of other really cool content we are working on for everyone.

Oh, and did we mention that by taking 10 seconds to hit that 'subscribe' button, it automatically enters you for a chance to win two tickets to any Mavs game of your choice this season when we reach our goal of 1,000 subscribers? It's a win-win situation for MFFL! We're about halfway there, so sign up while you can.

We are truly excited to bring you the best content we possibly can, and as mentioned on the pod, going forward our plan is to discuss the latest breaking news, as well as bring you Q & A shows with some of the best Mavs guests around.

Always feel free to message us @StepBackMavs on twitter with any Mavs-related questions you might have and it could end up being discussed on the pod!