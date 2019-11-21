Mavs Step Back Episode 45: Luka Doncic Obliterates Warriors, Mavs Win Three in a Row

Welcome to Episode 45 of the ‘Mavs Step Back Podcast'. Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are your hosts, and you can read all of their work here at MavsSI.com, as well as follow along with their Mavs conversations on Twitter: @dalton_trigg and @MattGalatzan.

On this episode, we talk about the Mavs 142-94 blowout win over the Warriors, as Luka Doncic continues to put up monster MVP-like numbers this season. The Mavs are now 9-5 on the season, and will look to go 4-0 on their current home-stand against the Cavs on Friday night.

In the second half of this pod, we had the pleasure of talking with Andrew Bishop Jr., a.k.a., Six Six Drew, who is a hip-hop artist and part of the Mavs Step Back Pod family. Drew has created all the intros for the podcast, and in this episode, he talks about how he thinks Doncic is already heading to the Hall of Fame, plus gives us some insight into his new album called "Save My Soul," which features his track, "Luka Doncic."

