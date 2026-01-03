Mavericks looking to end 4-game losing streak as Rockets come to Dallas

Just when people thought the Dallas Mavericks could be turning things around, they came crashing back down to reality. They had won six games out of seven with wins over the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, and Miami Heat in there, but are now in a stretch where they've lost four straight games, and six of the last seven. They're now a loss away from losing twice as many games this year as they've won.

Their opponent, as they look to avoid that, is a familiar one, as the Rockets will make their last trip up I-45 this season. They've won four straight games, beating the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, and Brooklyn Nets by an average of nearly 18 PPG.

Dallas may have won the first meeting between these two teams this year, but the Rockets played that without Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams, who have been a secret to their success this year. Sengun didn't play against the Cavs or the Pacers, but he's a triple-double threat in every game he plays, while Adams demolishes the glass. Throw in one of the greatest scorers in NBA history in Kevin Durant, and they can be a tough team to match up with.

Reed Sheppard is also starting to figure out the NBA, as he's averaging 13.5 PPG while shooting a wild 42% from three. The former third overall pick didn't play much as a rookie, but he's been able to play off Durant well.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks are just an absolute mess. Anthony Davis looked like he had a foot out the door in Thursday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, and Cooper Flagg only took four shots in the second half of that game. Flagg needs to be the primary focus of the team, but he's surrounded by veterans.

Max Christie has had a few big performances recently, and the coaching staff wants him to be more aggressive. With the way he's been shooting it, there's no reason he shouldn't be shooting the ball more.

How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets

Date/Time: Saturday, January 3rd, 7:30 p.m. CST

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Team Records: Mavericks 12-23, Rockets 21-10

TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA, MavsTV, Space City Home Network

Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +7.5

Over/Under: 225.5

Moneyline: Mavericks +240, Rockets -295

