Mavs Step Back LIVE: Clippers Part II - A 49% Chance At Luka Doncic Revenge?

Mavs Step Back LIVE: Dallas will take on the Clippers in an NBA Playoff rematch, as Luka Doncic looks for revenge and Kristaps Porzingis looks to flip a switch defensively.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are just a few days away from their playoff rematch with the Los Angeles Clippers, and if last year taught us anything, we’ll be in for a thrilling first-round series.

In fact, if history teaches us anything, it's that the No. 5 seed has a 49-percent chance of winning this thing.

Last season, despite unbelievable performances from Doncic, the Clippers ultimately beat the Mavs in six games due to a number of unfortunate occurrences, including Kristaps Porzingis being ejected late in Game 1 when Dallas had the lead, and then KP not being able to continue playing after Game 3 due to a meniscus tear.

However, this time around, the Mavs are healthier and they have more experience.

“This is where there’s no substitute for experience,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. “Having gone through that and some of the chippy things that happen in a playoff series, it’s a great learning experience. ... It's an important thing. The ultimate goal is to be better this year going in and give ourselves a better chance.”

After an incredibly physical series last year, can Doncic get his revenge? Will Porzingis be able to flip a switch and look like the player we saw in the NBA bubble again?

And as first-round matchups between the fourth- and fifth-seeded teams have been won by the higher seed 51 percent of the time (183-176). ... is Dallas' 49-percent chance a very positive thing?

As we await Saturday's 3:30 p.m. CT Game 1 tip at L.A. ... We discuss all that and more with a handful of our listeners on this week’s Mavs Step Back LIVE:

