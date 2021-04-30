Mavs Step Back LIVE: Hardaway Jr.'s Career-Night; Porzingis 'Knee Soreness'

On this episode of Mavs Step Back LIVE, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are yet again joined by a handful of Mavs fans on the Locker Room app the day after the Luka Doncic-less Mavs escaped from Detroit with a 115-105 win thanks in large part to Tim Hardaway Jr.'s career-high 42 points.

The game wasn't pretty by any means, but Tim Hardaway Jr.'s career-high 42 points on Thursday night saved the Dallas Mavericks from having a major letdown against the Detroit Pistons. Luka Doncic didn't play against the Pistons, and as a result, the Mavs found themselves in a battle that was too close for comfort until Hardaway Jr. and the rest of the crew went on a 9-0 run with just 1:04 remaining to grab a 115-105 win.

On this episode of Mavs Step Back LIVE, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are joined yet again by a handful of Mavs fans on the Locker Room app the day after the Luka-less Mavs escaped from Detroit with a win that put them one full game ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference standings. After discussing the game and Hardaway Jr.'s monster night, the guys move on to talk about how Doncic is still learning how to control his emotions towards officials, and how the Mavs may want to consider bringing in a veteran this summer (if the price is right) who is very familiar with Doncic.

Finally, Kristaps Porzingis was pulled from the Pistons game due to what the team called 'knee soreness'. However, after the game, Porzingis said he could've gone back in. Was he really just pulled out by Rick Carlisle due to his play on the court? If so, that'd be understandable too, as Porzingis only grabbed one rebound in 21 minutes of play and lacking the defensive presence we know he's capable of to be effective on that end. If it was due to knee soreness, though, how worried should we be about KP's health with just 10 games remaining in the regular season? Let's talk about it:

