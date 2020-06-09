A conversation with Dallas Mavericks forward Justin Jackson leaves us believing in his simple desire for all of us to "listen and love'' ... and it doesn't seem like too much to ask.

Welcome to Episode 61 on the Mavs Step Back Podcast. Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are your hosts, and you can read all of their work here at MavsSI.com/DallasBasketball.com, as well as follow along with their Mavs conversations on Twitter: @dalton_trigg and @MattGalatzan.

On this special episode, Mavs forward Justin Jackson spends some time with the Mavs Step Back Podcast to talk about the NBA's 22-team plan to restart the 2019-2020 season, and what he expects from the Mavs when play resumes. Dalton and Justin also take a few minutes to discuss the Dallas protests and how simply treating everyone as a human being would make the world a much better place to live in. Thanks for listening!

