Step Back Pod Ep. 61: Justin Jackson Talks NBA Restart and Protests

Dalton Trigg

A conversation with Dallas Mavericks forward Justin Jackson leaves us believing in his simple desire for all of us to "listen and love'' ... and it doesn't seem like too much to ask.

Welcome to Episode 61 on the Mavs Step Back Podcast. Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are your hosts, and you can read all of their work here at MavsSI.com/DallasBasketball.com, as well as follow along with their Mavs conversations on Twitter: @dalton_trigg and @MattGalatzan.

On this special episode, Mavs forward Justin Jackson spends some time with the Mavs Step Back Podcast to talk about the NBA's 22-team plan to restart the 2019-2020 season, and what he expects from the Mavs when play resumes. Dalton and Justin also take a few minutes to discuss the Dallas protests and how simply treating everyone as a human being would make the world a much better place to live in. Thanks for listening!

You will be able to find each and every pod episode here at DBcom, but we are also available on iTunes, Spotify, Spotify, Anchor, Pocket Cast, and just about every other podcast site you can imagine.

We are also on Youtube now, and you can subscribe there as well! To make things better, once we get to 1,000 subscribers on Youtube, we can begin to bring you new live broadcasts, emergency podcasts, and a bunch of other really cool content on that platform.

Oh, and did we mention that by taking 10 seconds to hit that 'subscribe' button, it automatically enters you for a chance to win two tickets to any Mavs game of your choice (whenever fans are allowed to attend games again, that is) when we reach our goal of 1,000 subscribers? It's a win-win situation for MFFL! We're over halfway there, so sign up while you can.

Always feel free to message us @StepBackMavs on Twitter with any Mavs-related questions you might have and it could end up being discussed on the pod!

Mavs Step Back Podcast

