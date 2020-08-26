Mavs Recap Pod: Luka On The Ropes; Morris Deserves Suspension

Just like a great boxing match, the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers have been throwing haymakers at each other all series long. The Clippers, however, delivered the biggest blow yet on Tuesday night, as they put the Mavs 'on the ropes', winning Game 5 by the score of 154-111.

After his masterful and historic performance in Game 4, Luka Doncic just simply didn't have what it took to put forth that kind of effort in back-to-back playoff games while playing on a hurt ankle.

Speaking of Doncic's hurt ankle, social media was lit on fire after Clippers' forward, Marcus Morris, who already has a little bit of a reputation for playing dirty at times, seemed to intentionally step on Doncic's ankle while running up behind him while the Mavs tried to inbound the ball.

Morris pushed back on the idea that his act was intentional, but the video evidence seems to speak for itself. On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, we discuss how the NBA needs to suspend Morris for at least Game 6 of this series to send a message that these kind of bush league actions aren't acceptable going forward.

“I don’t want to talk to (Morris)," said Doncic after the game. "He’s just saying a lot of bad stuff to me in all the games. I don’t want to talk to him. I’ve just got to move on. Like I said, everybody is going to have their own opinion. I just hope It wasn’t intentional. If that was intentional, that was really bad.”

Aside from all the events of Game 5, the guys then go on to talk about what to expect from the Mavs on Thursday night, and what has to happen for Dallas to push the Clippers to a winner-take-all Game 7 on Saturday night. Thanks for listening, and enjoy!