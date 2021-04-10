Podcast: Rooting For Porzingis; Redick's Potential Mavs Debut

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan discuss the Mavs bounce back win over the Bucks, rooting hard for Kristaps Porzingis, chasing the Lakers in the standings, J.J. Redick's potential debut in the next two games and much more!

The Dallas Mavericks bounced back in a big way from their deflating loss to the Houston Rockets by thumping the Giannis-less Milwaukee Bucks on the second night of a back-to-back on Thursday night. Both Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis were spectacular throughout that game as well. Just one night after voicing concerns about not being involved enough at the in of the Houston game, Porzingis was given more opportunities against Milwaukee, and he responded well by scoring 11 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter to help put the Bucks away.

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan start off by making one thing clear: they are rooting for Kristaps Porzingis in Dallas, despite what some people assumed from the previous episode where they reacted to Porzingis' postgame comments. The best path forward for this Mavericks team has always included Porzingis working out well next to Doncic and the rest of the roster while continuing to create chemistry, and we hope that happens long-term.

From there, the guys talk about the Mavs chasing the Lakers in the standings, J.J. Redick potentially making his Mavs debut in the next two games against either the San Antonio Spurs or his former team, the Philadelphia 76ers, and how he will help Dallas immediately. And last, but certainly not least, the guys announce the final winner of the podcast's Mavs tickets giveaway. Listen here:

