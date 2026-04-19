Dallas Mavericks May Have Stumbled On Perfect Player to Fix Biggest Need

The Dallas Mavericks have a lot of needs that they need to address if they want to get back to the NBA Playoffs and bounce back from their disastrous 26-56 season. Going from the NBA Finals two years ago to back-to-back lottery finishes is not how any NBA team should operate.

Of the many needs this roster has, three-point shooting is its biggest. Their playmaking weakness will be addressed by Kyrie Irving's return from injury next year, as well as a second-year jump from Cooper Flagg. Irving can help with the three-point shooting, too, but there needs to be a lot more of it.

With an under-the-radar move late in the season, the Mavericks may have stumbled on someone who can help with that.

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard John Poulakidas (1) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

John Poulakidas Could Get a Jump to Main Mavericks Roster

After the trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks waived Tyus Jones to free a roster spot, which was used to sign Ryan Nembhard to a standard NBA contract. They also waived Miles Kelly from his two-way deal, opening two spots on two-way deals. With those openings, they signed Tyler Smith and John Poulakidas.

Both players showed flashes, but Poulakidas looks like a potential end-of-bench shooter who can come in and hit a few three-pointers. You can never have enough shooting in the NBA, and Poulakidas has shown flashes of doing it at a high level.

In his 13 appearances in the NBA, Poulakidas averaged 8.8 PPG while shooting 40.3% from three. While games at the end of March and into April for a team already eliminated from the playoffs only matter so much, he did have five games where he hit at least 3 three-pointers. That includes a 28-point outing against his hometown Chicago Bulls in the season finale, going 8/16 from deep. He also had 23 points against the Phoenix Suns.

The Mavericks finished 29th in three-pointers made this year and 26th in three-point percentage. Any hope of getting back into playoff contention likely leans on that skyrocketing next season. Having a sweet-shooting lefty come off the bench for 10 minutes per game wouldn't be a bad idea.

As of now, the Mavericks aren't projected to have many roster spots open. They have 11 players under contract, assuming they pick up Ryan Nembhard's team option, and they have two first-round picks this summer. They also have a second-round pick, but that could be used for a two-way contract. That leaves just two standard contracts, barring them trading away or waiving other players.

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